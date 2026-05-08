TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 05.08.26

HONEYCUTT HAS PERFECT DAY, CLAIMS FIRST TRUCK WIN AT WATKINS GLEN

Toyota Development Driver Honeycutt delivers first ARCA and Truck victory in the same day

WATKINS GLEN, NY (May 8, 2026) – Kaden Honeycutt overcame a penalty, drove through the field and executed a perfect overtime restart to claim his first NASCAR Truck Series victory at Watkins Glen International – just hours after he won in the ARCA Menards Series for the first time at the same track.

The Texas-native extended his points lead to 29 with the win. Fellow Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews had a strong performance as well, scoring his first pole and finished seventh.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Watkins Glen International

Race 8 of 23 – 176.4 Miles, 72 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, KADEN HONEYCUTT

2nd, Connor Zilisch*

3rd, Shane van Gisbergen*

4th, Daniel Hemric*

5th, Chandler Smith*

7th, BRENT CREWS

17th, GIO RUGGIERO

19th, STEWART FRIESEN

23rd, ADAM ANDRETTI

27th, TIMMY HILL

30th, TANNER GRAY

34th, WESLEY SLIMP

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 11 Safelite + Foster Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

How does this moment feel?

“It feels amazing. Thank you Toyota, this whole 11 crew. Thank you Trent (Rodriguez, manager, driver development, TRD), Slugger (Labbe, Engineering Manager, Vehicle Support, TRD), Matt Puccia (competition director, TRICON Garage), Scott (Zipadelli, crew chief) that believed in me to take this truck over after Corey (Heim) drove it last year. It was just amazing. I can’t believe I just won at a road course. That’s just unbelievable. Thank you Safelite, Foster Love, Toyota, TRICON – everyone on this team. My pit crew is just the best pit crew in the pit area; just thank you so much.”

Can you describe how it feels to get this first win in the Truck Series?

“We scrapped and clawed through that last run for sure man. Just thank you so much to Scott (Zipadelli, crew chief) – this whole 11 team, Safelite, Foster Love, JBL, TRICON, TOYOTA RACING – for giving me everything we needed to be successful. Just a great Tundra today. I knew when I was running second to (Connor) Zilisch, we had something to win with at the end. Last stage started – it is what it is – I had a penalty. Just drove my ass off to get through there and it paid off. Just a great job by these guys. They did such a perfect job for me all weekend. That is all I can ask for.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.