Sprayway Glass Cleaner Announces an Expanded Partnership with NASCAR Driver Jeb Burton for the 2025 Season

Statesville, NC (March 11, 2025) – Sprayway Glass Cleaner, a leading brand in premium glass cleaning products, is proud to expand its partnership with NASCAR driver Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet. This exciting collaboration has brought together one of the most trusted names in automotive care and one of NASCAR’s rising teams. The partnership highlights both brands’ commitment to excellence, performance, and innovation.

As part of the partnership, Jeb Burton will drive the Sprayway Glass Cleaner Chevrolet at the upcoming race at the Homestead Miami Speedway.

“Sprayway is an awesome partner that has grown with us the past few seasons. Miami is a fun race track that I know our car can run well at. I can’t wait to have the Sprayway group with us at the track and have an awesome race,” stated Burton.

Team owner Jordan Anderson echoed Burton’s excitement about the expansion of the Sprayway partnership emphasizing the natural fit between the brand and the team. “We’re all proud to have Sprayway back with us as they grow their footprint in the motorsports world with Jeb. Their products are something our team goes to grab every day in the shop and at the track, so it’s a natural fit. Homestead-Miami is a track where we’ve shown speed before, so it’s safe to say we are all looking forward to a great weekend.”

“We were thrilled when we heard Jeb had been using Sprayway to clean his racecar in the pit and before each race. It’s great to see ‘the World’s Best Glass Cleaner’ being used in so many places,” said Kathy Elkey, PLZ Corp President, responsible for the Sprayway brand. “It was a perfect matchup from the beginning, and we look forward to another great year of partnership on and off the track.

Tune in to the CW Network on Saturday, March 22 at 4 PM EST to catch the Sprayway Glass Cleaner Chevy No. 27 take on the Homestead Miami Speedway!

About Sprayway Glass Cleaner

Since its introduction in 1947, Sprayway Glass Cleaner has remained America’s best glass cleaner. Clean and polish any glass surface with our easy-to-use, fast-acting cleaner that won’t drip, run or streak. Sprayway Glass Cleaner’s heavy-duty foam clings to vertical surfaces to dissolve dirt, grease, grit and grime and our ammonia free formula cleans thoroughly, dries quickly and leaves a clean fresh scent. Just spray on and wipe off to remove fingerprints, dust, smoke film and other common household messes. Excellent for windows, mirrors, windshields and other glass surfaces

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.