AM Racing | Harrison Burton Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s rebranded No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race will mark Burton’s fifth Xfinity Series start at the iconic 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous four starts, Burton has delivered an Xfinity track-best of fifth after starting third in the 2020 edition of the Boyd Gaming 300 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton has delivered two top-five and four top-10 finishes and an average Xfinity track finish of 8.3.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, delivering a track-best of 15th after 31st in the 2024 edition of the South Point Hotel & Casino 400 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, has also earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Burton has 79 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 51 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 79 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Phoenix Raceway | GOVX 200 Race Recap: The start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continued last weekend with the first of two trips to Arizona at the coveted Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

After a solid practice effort, Burton and the AM Racing team delivered the 21st quickest lap in qualifying.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton, despite battling a tight-handling No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, was able to run competitively inside the top 15 and even contended for his third top-10 Xfinity Series finish of the year.

However, a restart in overtime stalled the high line, dropping Burton from inside the top 15 to a 20th-place result in the two-lap shootout.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 12 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, No Days Off Premium Water, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his second at Phoenix Raceway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous eight Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I always enjoy racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, not just because of the scenery but because it’s a great race track.

“I am thankful to have a good track record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing at Las Vegas, and I look forward to continuing at that pace with my AM Racing team on Saturday afternoon.”

On Keys to Success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Honestly, track position will be crucial on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The track conditions will be cooler than at Phoenix, so that should set up for a great race.

“It is not uncommon to see a green flag pit stop in Stage 3, so making sure you execute that stop with good service from the crew and no mistakes from the driver could mean the difference between a top-10 or not.’

On Phoenix Raceway Finish: “I was disappointed because we certainly had a faster No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang than a 20th place finish. I thought we would be in a good position to better ourselves there on that last restart, but it got a little dicey, and the top lane stalled a little, and from there – it was just survival to get back to the checkered flag.

“Our day could have been worse or even better, but we learned a lot, and that’s a positive for our return to Phoenix Raceway in November.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I think our goals and expectations are not only obtainable, but we can execute them well and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Fri., March 14, 2025, from 3:05 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 15, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.