Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service and Greg Van Alst Add Las Vegas to Xfinity Series Schedule

LAS VEGAS, Nev.: In an 11th-hour agreement, Motorsports veteran Greg Van Alst and partner Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service have added Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA! Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen.

Collectively, the team will look to improve on their 31st-place finish from Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway last weekend. Saturday’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race will mark Van Alst’s third Xfinity Series start of the year but first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service and the entire Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team for allowing us to add this race to our 2025 schedule,” said Van Alst.

“This will be our third race together, and without a doubt, it will better prepare us for our upcoming five-race stretch of Xfinity Series races together, starting at Martinsville Speedway at the end of the month.

“The guys on the Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen have worked hard, but we are all incredibly focused on raising the bar and producing some solid finishes.”

Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service is extending its partnership with Van Alst, the former ARCA Menards Series Daytona winner.

“This isn’t their territory, but Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service sees great potential as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It presents them an opportunity to reach potential new customers who may visit one of their Arizona locations while, also reminding their local supporters of their commitment to the community and passion for motorsports,” added Van Alst.

“By stepping into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service hopes to strengthen its brand visibility on a national stage while reinforcing its reputation for quality service and customer care. The partnership also provides a platform to engage with racing fans, build new relationships, and showcase their expertise in automotive performance — all while staying true to their roots in Arizona.”

For his 10th career Xfinity Series start, Van Alst will continue to be supported by long-time partner CB Fabricating while welcoming Charity Plumbing, Vern’s Concrete, SKFMD Cuts, and Top Choice Fence as associate marketing partners for the first of two Xfinity trips to Sin City this season.

Since 2023, Van Alst has had nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, earning a career-best 26th-place finish twice, most recently at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2025.

﻿The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Fri., March 14, 2025, from 3:05 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 15, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).