Las Vegas Motor Speedway Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR at Las Vegas Spring Race – Schedule & Highlights

By Angie Campbell
NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for a full schedule of competition.

The Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 will headline Friday evening’s activities, followed by the LiUNA! Xfinity Series race on Saturday. The Cup Series will take center stage Sunday afternoon with the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, the 35th Cup Series race held at the 1.5-mile track.

Cup Series – Driver Wins at Las Vegas

The first NASCAR Cup Series race was held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, 1998, and was won by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin.  

Joey Logano leads all active drivers with four victories (2019, 2020, 2022, 2024). He is tied with Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, 2010) for the most wins at the 1.5-mile asphalt oval track.  

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell heads to Las Vegas after winning the first three races of the season. All eyes will be on him as he attempts to join an elite group of drivers with another trip to Victory Lane.

Cup Series – Team Wins at Las Vegas

There have been 18 different Cup Series winners among seven different teams at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports leads with 10 victories and has also claimed the most stage wins, with 12.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has won two of the last three Las Vegas Cup Series races.

But did you know that the Cup Series pole-winner at Las Vegas has never won the race?

Xfinity Series – Best Driver to Never Win at Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier has the distinction of being the driver with the most second-place finishes (4), top fives (11), stage wins (3) and laps led (330) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway than the rest of the field combined, but he has never won an Xfinity race at Las Vegas.

While Allgaier is looking for his first win at Las Vegas, Richard Childress Racing is hoping to achieve a milestone. Their next win will be their 100th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Only two teams have won at least 100 Xfinity races (Joe Gibbs Racing – 215, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing – 138).

Craftsman Truck Series at Las Vegas – Notes

There have been six different winners in the last six Truck Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the last two races were won from the pole.

  1. Sept. 25, 2020 – Austin Hill
  2. March  5, 2021 – John Hunter Nemechek
  3. Sept. 24, 2021 – Christian Eckes
  4. March  4, 2022 – Chandler Smith
  5. March  3, 2023 – Kyle Busch
  6. March  1, 2024 – Rajah Caruth

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 13

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (Timed) FS2
Group 1 – 25 Minutes (5-Minute Break)
Group 2 – 25 Minutes

4:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) FS2
All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (Timed) CW App
Group 1 – 25 Minutes (5-Minute Break)
Group 2 – 25 Minutes

7:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) CW App
All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap
9 p.m.: Truck Series Ecosave 200 – FS1/SiriusXM
Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, March 14

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Timed) Prime
Group 1 – 25 Minutes (5-Minute Break)
Group 2 – 25 Minutes

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Prime
All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The LiUNA!
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 miles
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 15

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
FS1/MAX/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

