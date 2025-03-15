Kaulig Racing Race Recap | The LiUNA!

No. 10 Trackside Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 12th

When an early caution came out on lap one, Dye sustained minor damage to the front of the No. 10 Trackside Chevrolet. He pitted under caution for damage repairs and restarted at the tail of the field. By lap 31, Dye had raced his way into the top 20, gaining 17 spots, before finishing the opening stage in 18th. Dye radioed that the No. 10 Trackside Chevrolet was free handling, and the team made a track bar adjustment when he pitted for tires and fuel. Dye started the second stage in 12th but faded a few spots, noting that the No. 10 Chevrolet felt even more free into turn three. Crew chief Kevin Walter planned adjustments to tighten up the car at the stage end, and Dye held on to finish the second stage in 19th. It wasn’t until he pitted during the stage break that the team discovered a right-rear tire was going down; this was likely the reason he fell seven spots. The team put on four fresh tires and made air pressure and wedge adjustments before Dye started the final stage in 21st. As green-flag pit stops began, Dye stretched the run, making it as high as second before pitting under green on lap 150. Dye was able to gain multiple positions, matching his best track finish of 12th when he crossed the line.



“Hard fought day today having to go to the back to fix early damage and then having the right-rear tire go down. I’m proud of the fight of the 10 group to claw our way back to finish 12th. I’m looking forward to getting to Florida next week.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 13th

Eckes avoided an early wreck that brought out the yellow on lap one. He restarted 10th, where he stayed for most of the opening stage, before just losing out on a stage point, crossing the line in 11th. He made a scheduled pit stop with an air pressure and grille tape adjustment, radioing that he needed turnability in the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. Firing off fast from 10th place, Eckes made it as high as eighth, before he began struggling with the car’s handling. He slid back to 14th, where he finished Stage 2. Noting that the first run was better than the second, and with the track also freeing up, crew chief Alex Yontz made the call to go back on previous changes. Eckes started the final stage in 12th with two sets of sticker tires remaining. As the race stayed green, Eckes made a green-flag pit stop for tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment. The race continued incident free, and despite an ill-handling No. 16 Chevrolet, Eckes went on to finish 13th.



“We fired off pretty well, but we just kept getting freer and freer. At the same time, the track also kept freeing up, and I was just sideways. We just had no rear grip. We’ve got some work to do, but I know this is the group to do it with.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 24th

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 31st

Finish: 29th

Josh Williams avoided a first-lap wreck, holding position at 23rd. On lap seven, Williams radioed that he needed to pit for a relief driver due to feeling under the weather, but he managed to stay on track for the remainder of Stage 1. He fell to 29th, went one lap down, and brought the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy down pit road for a driver swap. Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, took Williams’ seat during the first stage break. After pitting for tires and fuel, Dillon joined the track three laps down. He finished Stage 2 in 31st and fired off in 33rd to start the final 102 laps. Dillon pitted during the green-flag pit cycle for tires and fuel, and he eventually took the checkered flag in 29th, six laps down.



“I hate having to get out of the car, and I tried as much as I could to stay in, but it was too much. We brought a really fast car this weekend. I appreciate Ty [Dillon] for jumping in.” – Josh Williams

“We knew there was a potential to have to get in the car today, but I know Josh wanted to battle and be a warrior there. I think he was just too sick, so hopefully he gets better. So, we knew there was potential and I got a text for me to get to the pit box pretty quick. I hate I couldn’t make more out of it, but it was a tough seat to fit in. It was pretty tight, but I’m glad I was able to step in and finish it enough for these guys and I know anybody else would do the same thing for me too.” – Ty Dillon



