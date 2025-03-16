RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Encouraged by Strong Third-Place Effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 3rd

Start: 7th

Points: 2nd

“When we unloaded this week, we were pretty far off. Danny (Stockman) and I were both nervous going into this race, because we were here past closing time yesterday and worked late to figure out what we needed to do to be better. We didn’t think that we could contend for a top-10 yesterday, so this is a big confidence boost. To know that we can come to these places and be a little off but still find a way to have a winning car at the end is encouraging. At the end, our Whelen Chevrolet was really good. Obviously, we were hoping for a caution, but it didn’t come. It’s still a great rebound for our No. 2 team. The call on pit road doesn’t make much sense to me, so we will have to look at it this week. Overall, I’m proud of my pit crew for rebounding today. They did a good job of getting me back in contention after the trouble we had earlier. Thanks to everyone back at Richard Childress Racing. Proud of our company and look forward to Homestead next week to race for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Claim Sixth Consecutive Top-Five Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 14th

Points: 4th

“Everyone on our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet fought really hard today. With restarting outside the top-20 at the start of Stage 3, we had to grind to finish where we did. It shows the character of everyone on this No. 21 team. Throughout the middle part of the race, our car was extremely fast, but at the end of the race, we were sideways loose. I’m not sure how we drove back up to fourth, but all in all, it was a solid effort for our guys. We’ve had some mistakes these last few races, but we will clean those up. It’s still early in the year, so I’m fine with having some mistakes early. We just don’t want to have those when Playoffs start later this season. We are going to be strong at Homestead next week. I feel really good about our chances there.” -Austin Hill