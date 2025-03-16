Rick Ware Racing: Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas

RICK WARE RACING

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Date: March 16, 2025

Event: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Round 5 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 36th / Accident, completed 186 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (37th with 24 points)

Race Notes:

● Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. His margin over second-place Daniel Suárez was 1.358 seconds.

● This was Ford’s 742nd all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its first of the season.

● This was Ford’s 16th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas and its second straight. Joey Logano won the series’ prior race at Las Vegas last October on his way to the Cup Series championship. Ford won its first race at Las Vegas on March 1, 1998 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 53 laps.

● Twenty-six of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Las Vegas with a 29-point advantage over second-place Christopher Bell.

Sound Bites:

“It was definitely a long day here in Las Vegas. I feel like we finally got the car working in a somewhat decent spot and started making our way toward the pack. It’s really frustrating to have that left rear (tire) come down. We spent all day working on the car just to have it cut short once we finally hit the mark. So, frustrated with that, but thankful to the guys and all the hard work they did to keep us in the hunt today. I mean, we went from kind of in our own ZIP code, not in a good way, to finally in the hunt and having a racecar that actually can go racing. So a really frustrating way to end the day. We’ll just get ready for Homestead next weekend, just keep our eyes moving forward and keep digging.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Evel Knievel/Parts Plus Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.