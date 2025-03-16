RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Derailed by Multi-Car Accident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 32nd

Start: 22nd

Points: 32nd

“We had a very fast Dow Chevrolet today. The results don’t show how good we were. We passed a lot of cars early in the first stage, which set us up for a strategy call to pit early and start Stage 2 inside the top-10. We had a slow stop, and that put us mid-pack. We were able to race our way back inside the top-20 and felt like we had a top-10 car. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a big crash in Stage 3. The wreck happened in front of us and we were pushed into it. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) and the team did a great job repairing the No. 3 to get it back on track and finish the race. I’m looking forward to Homestead-Miami next weekend. If our car is as good as it was this weekend, I feel like we can have a shot. I’m very proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing. Both cars showed speed all weekend, and we have a lot to look forward to this season.” -Austin Dillon

Disappointing Finish for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 33rd

Start: 4th

Points: 17th

“Our BetMGM Chevrolet was strong early in the race. We were running up front, about to pit when the caution came out and we inherited the lead. Unfortunate to have been penalized for speeding on pit road. I was convinced we were fine as was Randall (Burnett, crew chief), but it was what it was. Obviously the issue with the right rear effectively ended our day. We were able to go out, log laps and finish the race, but we had high hopes that we had a car that could contend for the win today.” -Kyle Busch