NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Derailed by Multi-Car Accident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 32nd
Start: 22nd
Points: 32nd

“We had a very fast Dow Chevrolet today. The results don’t show how good we were. We passed a lot of cars early in the first stage, which set us up for a strategy call to pit early and start Stage 2 inside the top-10. We had a slow stop, and that put us mid-pack. We were able to race our way back inside the top-20 and felt like we had a top-10 car. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a big crash in Stage 3. The wreck happened in front of us and we were pushed into it. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) and the team did a great job repairing the No. 3 to get it back on track and finish the race. I’m looking forward to Homestead-Miami next weekend. If our car is as good as it was this weekend, I feel like we can have a shot. I’m very proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing. Both cars showed speed all weekend, and we have a lot to look forward to this season.” -Austin Dillon

Disappointing Finish for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 33rd
Start: 4th
Points: 17th

“Our BetMGM Chevrolet was strong early in the race. We were running up front, about to pit when the caution came out and we inherited the lead. Unfortunate to have been penalized for speeding on pit road. I was convinced we were fine as was Randall (Burnett, crew chief), but it was what it was. Obviously the issue with the right rear effectively ended our day. We were able to go out, log laps and finish the race, but we had high hopes that we had a car that could contend for the win today.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Josh Berry earns first Cup career victory at Las Vegas
03:51
Video thumbnail
Allgaier holds off Almirola for first win at Las Vegas
01:07
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier motors to redemptive Xfinity victory at Las Vegas
02:57
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild, rain delayed Truck victory at Las Vegas
02:52

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Josh Berry earns first Cup career victory at Las Vegas

Andrew Kim -
The 34-year-old Berry from Hendersonville, Tennessee, led 18 of 267 laps and outdueled Daniel Suarez during a 19-lap dash to the finish to become the 206th competitor overall to win in NASCAR's premier series and the first competitor to notch a first Cup career win in Sin City.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 36th / Accident, completed 186 of 267 laps)
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE RECAP

Official Release -
John Hunter Nemechek, piloting the No. 42 Backstreet Boys Toyota Camry XSE, initially secured the 30th starting position.
Read more

Josh Berry Wins First Cup Series Race; 101st for Wood Brothers Racing

Official Release -
Berry is the 90th different driver to win a Cup race with Ford, and the first new winner since Harrison Burton won at Daytona (2024).
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category