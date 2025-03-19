NHRA TEAMS GEAR UP FOR FIRST FOUR-WIDE EVENT OF 2025 SEASON IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (March 19, 2025) – As the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season ramps up, the NHRA is set to celebrate 25 years of racing at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 11-13.

The race, which is the fourth of 20 during the 2025 NHRA season, is the first four-wide event of the year, promising a sensory overload unlike anything in motorsports. With four nitro-burning cars and 44,000-horsepower simultaneously going down the track, fans get to witness one of the most thrilling and unique spectacles in motorsports.

It’s a loaded weekend at the can’t-miss NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, starting with a pair of qualifying sessions on Friday. The weekend heats up on Saturday, as the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge takes place during qualifying. The unique bonus race made its 4-Wide debut last year and quarterfinalists from Pomona will meet with a bonus purse and bonus championship points on the line.

That leads into Sunday eliminations, where the intense action means plenty of excitement and winners in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock at the early-season race. Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) claimed victories at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This season’s event will again be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

Former Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta earned his third Las Vegas race win last season when he advanced to the final round in a quad that included standouts Justin Ashley, Steve Torrence and Tony Stewart. To earn a consecutive NHRA 4-Wide Nationals win, he’ll need to get by the stacked Top Fuel field that includes four-time and reigning champion Antron Brown, who has six Vegas wins to his credit. Also in the mix is two-time champ Brittany Force, Shawn Langdon, Jasmine Salinas and Clay Millican.

Bob Tasca III wowed fans at Las Vegas last year when he won the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals with the first triple holeshot in Funny Car history over Austin Prock, Ron Capps and Matt Hagan. Prock claimed the Funny Car championship thanks to his eight event wins including the NHRA Nevada Nationals in the fall. Tasca will be up against a loaded field, including three-time Vegas winner J.R. Todd, Gainesville winner Chad Green and former champion Jack Beckman, who is driving for John Force in 2025.

Five-time Pro Stock champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. returned to full-time racing in 2024, picking up his first Vegas 4-Wide victory and his first Vegas win in 15 years. Leading the pack in 2025 is KB Titan Racing’s Dallas Glenn, who won in Gainesville, and reigning Pro Stock champ Greg Anderson. Others to watch include Erica Enders, whose 10 wins leads all NHRA racers in Vegas, Aaron Stanfield, Cory Reed and Troy Coughlin Jr.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top racers in the country. Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading with Nitro School, meet and greets and much more.

Race fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Las Vegas. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 13. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.