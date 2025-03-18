XFINITY Series PR

Jeremy Clements Racing is coming in Red Hot at Martinsville with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet on board

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to announce the continuation of their long-running partnership with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet when they return to Martinsville Speedway. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet will serve as the primary partner for JCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Corps Marine 250 at the famous ½ mile Paper Clip-shaped oval. Featuring a one-of-a-kind paint scheme celebrating the iconic Martinsville Speedway hot dog. Alongside Whitaker Chevrolet, JCR has also firmed up four outstanding associate partners for the first short-track event of the season, including Alliance Driveaway Solutions, Fox Sports Spartanburg, The Racing Warehouse, and Harrison’s. Watch all the action on The CW at 5:00 EST on Saturday, March 29th.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet for Martinsville,” said Clements. “Ryan (Whitaker) always tries to bring something unique to our fans, and this paint scheme is definitely one-of-a-kind. The hot dog here is legendary, and we’re proud to pay tribute to that tradition while also displaying the support of Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet.” Clements went on to say.

Matman Designs, Spartan Waste, Dialed In, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Paintware, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, and ZMAX will join Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as weekly associate sponsors.

RACE PREVIEW
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Date: Saturday, March 29th, 2025
Broadcast Information: TV: 5:00 pm EST on CW & MRN

FAST FACTS
Best Start 10th – 10/2022
Best Finish 9th – 10/2021
10th career start at Martinsville Speedway

JCR TEAM
Team: No. 51
Crew Chief: Kase Kallenbach
Manufacturer: Chevrolet

SOCIALS
X: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing
Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

ABOUT KEVIN WHITAKER CHEVROLET

Chevrolet has an all-American image that is helped them earn their way to the top of the totem pole of vehicle manufacturers. Fostering a diverse vehicle lineup including compact cars, mid-size cars, sports cars, trucks, and SUVs, Chevrolet is a name drivers trust when they have set high expectations in their vehicle.

Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet carries an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars, trucks, vans, crossovers, and SUVs in Greenville, SC. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, they have the perfect fit for you. If you are looking to lease your next vehicle, at Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC, they have competitive lease specials on new Chevrolet vehicles. Their staff will make sure that your car-buying experience is pleasant and hassle-free. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC also has an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Browse their online showroom at www.kevinwhitaker.net.

