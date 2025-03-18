NTT Indy

Meyer Shank Racing Gears Up for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Pataskala, Ohio (18 March 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) heads west for the second race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season for the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix this weekend, marking the first-ever points-paying INDYCAR event at the private California circuit on Sunday (3:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218).

MSR kicked off the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a strong showing in St. Petersburg, where both Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda) qualified inside the top four. Now, the team is looking to carry that momentum into Thermal.

While last year’s exhibition event at the circuit didn’t count toward the season-long championship, Rosenqvist did walk away from the weekend with $250,000 in his pocket after qualifying on pole, winning the first feature race and finishing third in the final 20-lap main event. Now, with strategy, pit stops, and championship points on the line, the team is prepared for battle.

The 3.067-mile, 17-turn circuit provides a different test from St. Pete’s tight street course, with fast, flowing corners and a smooth racing surface. This year, with a full-race format, tire degradation, fuel strategy, and racecraft will be key to winning the 65-lap race on Sunday.

Meyer Shank Racing is also proud to partner with Folds of Honor for the Thermal race weekend, and plans to welcome 500 veterans, first responders and families of fallen veterans and first responders to the race. The team is honored to support the organization’s mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend kicks off with practice on Friday, March 21, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 5:00pm ET on FS1, setting the stage for Sunday’s main event at 3:00pm ET. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX and on SiriusXM channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s exciting being back west for the first time of the year. We have good memories from Thermal and got to spray some champagne there last year. It will be fun to take on the challenge of a full race with pit stops and fans this time around.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I really enjoy the track – it’s the most European-like track of the season. It’s a classic road-course and I have always felt strong there and also had a good race last season. I feel like I have many good memories from that circuit in general. I’m looking forward to going to some good weather and getting to work on a track that I am very familiar with.”

