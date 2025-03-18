Nemschoff and Miller Return to Podium in Flying Lizard Super Trofeo Season Opener

PHOENIX, Ariz., (March 18, 2025) – Flying Lizard Motorsports launched its 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America campaign at Sebring International Raceway last weekend, overcoming highs and lows in the opening rounds of the season. Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller started the season on strong footing, earning a podium finish in the weekend’s first event, gaining valuable points for the championship.

“The weekend began on a positive note, with both cars showing strong performances in qualifying,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Unfortunately, the No. 14 car was involved in an incident that ended its weekend prematurely. On the other hand, the No. 41 car secured a second-place podium finish in Race One and delivered a solid result in Race Two. We leave the event with valuable points to start the season, and I am confident that both cars will be competitive and in contention for success at Round Two.”

In Race One, the No. 41 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller put on a standout performance, charging from ninth on the grid to finish second, securing a podium finish in their debut weekend together. The duo showcased impressive race craft, capitalizing on clean driving and strategic execution to fight their way through the competitive field.

Unfortunately, the team’s second entry, the No. 14 Lamborghini of Slade Stewart and Andy Lee, known affectionately as Sparklefarts, faced a tougher weekend. A crash early in the event forced the car to the sidelines, preventing Stewart and Lee from completing either one of the races in the weekend.

Race Two once again highlighted the impressive performance of the Nemschoff/Miller car. Marc Miller started from the third position following a strong qualifying performance. He maintained his position and eventually moved into first place before the mid-race driver change. During his stint, Nemschoff held third for the majority of the race. However, with just 10 minutes remaining, a full-course caution was called, bunching up the field. After a competitive battle for position, the No. 41 car finished the race in seventh. With a podium finish in Race One and a solid result in Race Two, the team’s performance demonstrated the car’s potential, securing valuable points for the opening event of the season and establishing a strong foundation to build on as the season progresses.

With the season now underway, Flying Lizard Motorsports shifts its focus to the next round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, March 9-11, where the team looks to rebound and add to its early-season success.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.