TRD U.S.A. Launches New Toyota Camry Trans Am CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Body

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 18, 2025) – TRD U.S.A. officially today unveiled the new Toyota Camry body, which will compete in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series beginning with this weekend’s race at Road Atlanta.

For the past several months, TRD has worked closely with Five Star RaceCar Bodies – the official body manufacturer for the TA2 Series – and Trans Am officials on the design, development and production of the Toyota Camry. The culmination of their hard work will be showcased this weekend in the TA2 event at Road Atlanta, where two Toyota Camrys are set to compete. Toyota Development Driver Tyler Gonzalez will pilot the No. 10 Mobil 1 Camry for Nitro Motorsports, while Thomas Annunziata will debut a GR-livery on his No. 90 Camry for Nitro Motorsports in the first race featuring the new body style.

“We are thrilled to be able to officially unveil the Toyota Camry body for the TA2 Series,” said Jack Irving, general manager, TRD U.S.A. “This body is the result of the diligent effort of so many people at TRD, Trans Am and Five Star. For us at TRD, we continue to see the value of the TA2 Series as our development drivers are able to get quality reps on iconic road courses across the country. This new body further shows the commitment Toyota has to Trans Am, now and into the future.”

”We are elated to welcome the new Toyota Camry body to the paddock in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series,” said Trans Am President Andy Lally. “The Trans Am Series prides itself as a proving ground for the future stars of stock car racing, and we’ve been fortunate to see many Toyota Development Drivers find success in Trans Am. We’re thrilled to be able to pair their promising talents with manufacturer support in our series.”

For interested parties, Five Star have made the Toyota Camry TA2 bodies available for purchase, with TRD offering contingency opportunities. For more information on the contingency program, please reach out to trd.contingency@toyota.com.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. Founded in 1966, the Trans Am Series and has excited audiences for nearly 60 years with its combination of powerful American muscle cars and elite GT cars from around the world. With several diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 15 events nationwide in 2025. For more information, visit GoTransAm.com.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Five Star RaceCar Bodies

Five Star RaceCar Bodies, a division of Five Star Fabricating, Inc., was formed by Carl Schultz and Fran Prestay in the late 1970s in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Five Star RaceCar Bodies is the leading provider of Racecar & Race Truck Bodies as well as body installation tools, molded polycarbonate windows and graphic kits. For more information about Five Star RaceCar Bodies, check out their web site at www.fivestarbodies.com.