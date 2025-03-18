Two New M1 Racecars Entries Join TA2 Field

Guthrie’s Garage Outfits No. 2 Camaro for Veteran Title Contender Mike Skeen; Troy Benner Autosport To Run No. 00 Camaro for Pro-Am Driver Jared Odrick

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (March 17, 2025) – A pair of new M1 Racecars entries have joined the Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series field for the remainder of the 2025 season beginning with this weekend’s Mission Foods Road Atlanta SpeedTour at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Veteran road racer and 2020 TA2 Series champion Mike Skeen, who drove to a runner-up finish from his record-setting pole qualifying position in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR during last month’s season-opening weekend at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, will continue his quest for a second series title in the No. 2 Guthrie’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro for team owner Jim Guthrie.

Meanwhile, Jared Odrick, whose first full season of TA2 competition in 2024 resulted in a fourth-place finish in the final Pro-Am Challenge-class standings, moves to M1 Racecars equipment for the remainder of the season in the No. 00 Black Underwear Chevrolet Camaro campaigned by Troy Benner Autosport. Odrick opened this season with a third-place Pro-Am Challenge finish in the Feb. 22 race at Sebring.

“Obviously, I hate to see Jim (Guthrie) injuring his shoulder to where he can’t run himself – that’s kind of a bummer – but it’s neat to partner together and try to go win a championship with Mike Skeen driving. That’ll be fun, and our guys are excited about it,” said Scott Lagasse Jr., co-owner of TeamSLR and chassis manufacturer M1 Racecars. “And Jared, he’s such a likable, good person, and you can’t help but appreciate that elite level of a professional athlete and the work ethic that goes along with it. He’s going to be a lot of fun to work with over the coming years.”

Skeen, the 38-year-old from Durham, North Carolina, drove for TeamSLR for just the second time at last month’s Sebring event but is thoroughly familiar with M1 Racecars equipment. He competed in the chassis during his tour of duty with Peterson Racing in 2022 and 2023, making 12 starts driving a part-time TA2 schedule. He scored back-to-back victories for Peterson in the 2022 races at Road Atlanta and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, among his five podium finishes in 2022 and 2023. He’s an 11-time TA2 winner in 36 career starts dating back to 2011.

“I am really appreciative of Jim Guthrie stepping up to put me in his car for this year,” said Skeen, who swept the 2020 season-ending weekend doubleheader at Road Atlanta for his fifth and sixth victories of that championship campaign. “Being able to put this program together in partnership with TeamSLR will make it really productive for everyone. I can’t wait to get to Road Atlanta, where I’ve had a really good record of success in the past. I’d love to reward Guthrie’s Garage with a win right off the bat.”

Odrick, the 37-year-old from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who played seven seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2010 through 2016, took delivery of his M1 Racecars equipment after the Sebring season opener and put it right to work during the March 8-9 SCCA Hoosier Super Tour weekend doubleheader at Road Atlanta, scoring GT2-class victories from the pole in both races.

“From a purely car standpoint, one of the things that has stood out to me about the M1 is its ability to put the power down in a balanced manner,” Odrick said. “From an overall standpoint, it’ll be nice to work with TeamSLR in gaining information that will be pertinent to my development and the development of the car. It’s part of what you’re offered when you purchase one of their cars, and I’m looking forward to developing as a driver. As I’ve gotten to know Scotty, what I really appreciate is that he’s not here to purely stroke your ego but to challenge you, so that’s what I’m looking forward to probably the most.”

The two entries bring to five the total number of M1 Racecars that will be part of the 36-car TA2 field at Road Atlanta. TeamSLR’s Tristan McKee, Barry Boes and Rob Clifton will be behind the wheel of the Nos. 28, 27 and 8 Chevrolet Camaros, respectively. Taking the weekend off in their 2025 part-time TA2 schedule in M1 Racecars equipment are Peterson Racing’s Austin Green, who opened the season with a third-place finish at Sebring, and team owner Doug Peterson.

“Overall, we’re pretty proud of who we have in the M1 cars right now, a lot of guys at a lot of different levels and a lot of different places on the learning curve,” Lagasse said. “It’s a lot of fun for us because it’s a really solid, meshed group. I see a lot of good competitive rivalry, but a lot of friendships there to help each other in that process.”

This weekend’s Mission Foods Road Atlanta SpeedTour kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions Friday, followed by practice and qualifying Saturday, and Sunday’s 40-lap, 75-minute race set for 1:45 p.m. EDT with live video streaming coverage provided by new series broadcast partner Speed Sport 1, as well as the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

