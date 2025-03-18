Other Series PR

Sheehan Enthusiastic Ahead of Bennett Bridgehall Classic at Road Atlanta

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Braselton, GEORGIA – March 18, 2025 – Tom Sheehan and the Mike Cope team behind the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Vixen Motorcycle Ford Mustang will no doubt be looking forward to the trip down to Georgia this week from the cooler climes of New Hampshire and not just because it’s springtime in the Peach State. In 2022 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, by the checkered flag, Ironman Sheehan had climbed 14 places from his starting point on the grid. Tom is doubly keen to get back behind the wheel at a track he drives so well.

We spoke to Tom ahead of the second round of the 2025 CUBE 3 Architecture Trans Am presented by Pirelli season as he gets ready to head down to Altana, March 21 – 23.

“It’s a great track, I’ve always loved it,” stated Tom Sheehan. “Road Atlanta has an old school feel, they don’t make the circuits like that anymore. The Mike Cope Racing team will no doubt unload some fast cars. I am privileged to part of the family. Looking forward to doing my job staying up on the wheel. It should be interesting.”

The Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will play host to the Series and the weekend’s action at the famous 2.540-mile road course, located just north of Braselton. Known for its multiple elevation changes, Atlanta is a real driver’s track, and the current configuration has 12 Turns, including the famous esses between Turns 3 and 5. Turn 12 is a unique dive that brings drivers downhill to the front straight. The track is owned by IMSA Holdings, LLC through its subsidiary Road Atlanta, LLC, and is the home to the Petit Le Mans, as well as AMA motorcycle racing, and other events throughout the year. Michelin acquired naming rights to the facility in 2018.

Tom and the rest of the TA2 field can get their first taste of the circuit at 11:25 a.m. ET on Friday when there’s an optional testing session. The second optional session is at 4:55 p.m. ET that afternoon. Practice is at 10:35 a.m. ET on Saturday with the qualifying sessions in two groups from 4:45pm ET. that afternoon. The Bennett/Bridgehall Classic TA2 race is over 40 laps of the circuit on Sunday March 23 at 1:45pm ET.

If you’re unable to attend the racing in person there’s great coverage on the Trans Am presented by Pirelli You Tube channel.

https://youtube.com/@thetransamseries?si=Em99pQHygO8GHNJG

Follow Tom's social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97).

About Vixen Cycle Co.
Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:
Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com

