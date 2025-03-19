Carson Brown To Make ARCA Debut Saturday at Five Flags

Hettinger Racing To Field No. 4 ebb Logistics/PayCafe Chevrolet for 16-Year-Old Racer in ARCA Menards Series East Season Opener in Pensacola, Florida

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 19, 2025) – Sixteen-year-old racer Carson Brown is on the fast track.

For the third time in as many months, the resident of New London, North Carolina, will make a racing debut, this time in the ARCA Menards Series East season opener Saturday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Brown will drive the No. 4 ebb Logistics/PayCafe Chevrolet for Hettinger Racing.

“I’ve known Chris Hettinger for a while and have always been impressed with the racecars he puts together. We’ve talked about making this happen, and now we finally did,” Brown said.

“We tested last week and it went really well, and I feel confident in what we’ve got for Saturday at Five Flags. It’s a track where I’ve spent a lot of time and have had a good amount of success, and being able to take this next step with Hettinger Racing makes it even better.”

Since winning the Allen Turner Pro Late Model championship last year at Five Flags Speedway, Brown has been making an upward climb on the racing ladder. He made his Super Late Model debut Jan. 17 at Cordele (Ga.) Motor Speedway and then scored two Super Late Model wins in the span of six days during the World Series of Asphalt Feb. 7-15 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway. A week later, Brown was turning left and right on the twists and turns of Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway during his first career start in the TA2 division of the Trans Am Series, finishing an impressive eighth in the 39-car field. Now, it is ARCA that beckons, with a 150-lap race around a half-mile paved oval on the southwestern edge of the Florida Panhandle that Brown knows well.

“I’m really familiar with Five Flags and all of its nuances, so that gives me confidence going back there in an ARCA car,” Brown said. “The car is different, but I know the track. So if we can get ahead and get the car where it needs to be early in that practice session, then I feel like we can run well. If you practice well, you qualify well, and you race well. We just need to go down there, make the most of our track time, and execute.”

Brown’s racing career began just five years ago in Bandoleros. Twenty-one wins spread across two seasons in 2020-2021 led him to Legend Cars. From 2021 through 2023, Brown tallied eight championships. With dirt experience initially gained in Legend Cars, Brown kept after the craft, running winged and non-winged 600cc Micro Sprint Cars from 2022 through 2024, winning twice in 56 starts.

Brown still kept a foot firmly planted on asphalt, running a Pro Late Model in 2023. He won in just his second start, taking the victory Feb. 12 at New Smyrna in a stout, 31-car field.

Dirt, however, remains an integral part of Brown’s racing repertoire. He began racing dirt Super Late Models in 2023, winning in his sixth start Aug. 19 at Moler Raceway Park in Williamsburg, Ohio. Brown continues to sling Super Late Models sideways on clay ovals, and if that weren’t enough, he enjoys getting dirty in off-road trucks, competing in select AMSOIL Championship Off-Road races. Brown ran 13 off-road races in 2024, earning two podiums among nine top-five finishes to end the season fourth in the championship standings.

“All the dirt racing helps me adapt to different track conditions and different cars quicker,” Brown said. “Everything is always changing on dirt, so it forces you to adapt. As I’ve moved into bigger cars, especially this year, I feel like I’m able to make adjustments faster and take what the car is giving me.

“In dirt racing, you get two or three hot laps and then you’re right into qualifying. You kind of have to figure it out on the fly. It’s allowed me to find ways to help the car even if it’s not handling the way I’d prefer. That’s given me a little bit of an advantage, especially at the beginning of practice and even in the race when everybody is still learning the gist of everything and figuring out how tight or how green the track is.”

In five years, Brown has assembled an incredibly diverse racing background. It is what drew Chris Hettinger, owner of Hettinger Racing, to put Brown in his racecar.

“Carson is a talented young driver, and everything finally lined up for him to be with us this weekend at Five Flags,” Hettinger said. “What makes Carson stand out is his versatility. He’s won in Pro and Super Late Models, shown speed on road courses, has raced and won on dirt – he’s fast in anything he drives. That kind of experience is really going to help him as he takes this next step, and we’re proud that it’s going to be with Hettinger Racing.”

The lead up to Saturday night’s Pensacola 150 begins with a one-hour practice from 2-3 p.m. CDT (3-4 p.m. EDT) before General Tire Pole Qualifying goes live at 4:30 p.m. CDT (5:30 p.m. EDT). The command to start engines will be given at 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT) where FloRacing will provide live coverage all the way through the checkered flag.