NHRA

FVP NAMED OFFICIAL BATTERY OF NHRA AS PART OF GROWING PARTNERSHIP

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (March 19, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that FVP has been named “Official Battery of NHRA” as part of a multi-year partnership beginning with the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

A longtime partner of NHRA, FVP was previously “Preferred Battery of NHRA” before moving into an official NHRA partner this year. FVP will also continue as an associate sponsor for reigning and four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown.

“Factory Motor Parts is excited to accelerate our partnership with the NHRA,” FVP Director of Marketing Dave Schumacher said. “Over the past seven years they’ve been an invaluable partner, powering our connection with the most passionate and loyal fan base in motorsports. This year also marks our seventh year with our FVP battery on the starting line and we are proud to be the Official Battery of the NHRA.”

Launched in 2005, FVP batteries are specially engineered for maximum performance, offering a full line of batteries for all automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs.

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues this weekend with the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix as part of a thrilling 20-race schedule.

As part of the official partnership, the large FVP battery starting line box will continue to be at every NHRA national event, while other in-venue marketing items include top-end inflatables, interactive display space for consumer activation at select events and at select Y.E.S program events, and hospitality through Brown’s Top Fuel team.

FVP will also have television spots during Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts and social media activation across NHRA’s channels.

“FVP has been a great partner for the NHRA for several years, so we’re thrilled to now have them as the ‘Official Battery of the NHRA,’” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their oversized battery on the starting line has become a signature item at all NHRA national events and it’s exciting to see this relationship continue to grow. FVP remains an industry leader and we look forward to a terrific 2025 season and beyond with them.”

For more information about FVP, visit www.fvpparts.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About FVP

Launched in 2005, FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price. FMP is a multi-generational, family-owned company that prides itself on providing premium original equipment and name brand automotive parts, serving as a total resource for independent service centers, dealerships, fleets and wholesale customers.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NHRA TEAMS GEAR UP FOR FIRST FOUR-WIDE EVENT OF 2025 SEASON IN LAS VEGAS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR Las Vegas penalty report
01:53
Video thumbnail
The 2025 Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program commences at Homestead
02:02
Video thumbnail
Josh Berry earns first Cup career victory at Las Vegas
03:51
Video thumbnail
Allgaier holds off Almirola for first win at Las Vegas
01:07

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Outlook

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23rd, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Official Release -
In 74 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolets have earned 12 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson returns to the Sunshine State for 267-laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has led 36% of all laps run on 1.5-mile tracks in the Next Gen era (2,269 of 6,224). That includes 54% of laps run at Homestead-Miami Speedway (434 of 801).
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category