FVP NAMED OFFICIAL BATTERY OF NHRA AS PART OF GROWING PARTNERSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS (March 19, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that FVP has been named “Official Battery of NHRA” as part of a multi-year partnership beginning with the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

A longtime partner of NHRA, FVP was previously “Preferred Battery of NHRA” before moving into an official NHRA partner this year. FVP will also continue as an associate sponsor for reigning and four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown.

“Factory Motor Parts is excited to accelerate our partnership with the NHRA,” FVP Director of Marketing Dave Schumacher said. “Over the past seven years they’ve been an invaluable partner, powering our connection with the most passionate and loyal fan base in motorsports. This year also marks our seventh year with our FVP battery on the starting line and we are proud to be the Official Battery of the NHRA.”

Launched in 2005, FVP batteries are specially engineered for maximum performance, offering a full line of batteries for all automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs.

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues this weekend with the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix as part of a thrilling 20-race schedule.

As part of the official partnership, the large FVP battery starting line box will continue to be at every NHRA national event, while other in-venue marketing items include top-end inflatables, interactive display space for consumer activation at select events and at select Y.E.S program events, and hospitality through Brown’s Top Fuel team.

FVP will also have television spots during Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts and social media activation across NHRA’s channels.

“FVP has been a great partner for the NHRA for several years, so we’re thrilled to now have them as the ‘Official Battery of the NHRA,’” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their oversized battery on the starting line has become a signature item at all NHRA national events and it’s exciting to see this relationship continue to grow. FVP remains an industry leader and we look forward to a terrific 2025 season and beyond with them.”

For more information about FVP, visit www.fvpparts.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About FVP

Launched in 2005, FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price. FMP is a multi-generational, family-owned company that prides itself on providing premium original equipment and name brand automotive parts, serving as a total resource for independent service centers, dealerships, fleets and wholesale customers.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.