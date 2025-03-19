Other Series PR

King Shocks Dominates 2025 Mint 400, Extends Unlimited Race Winning Streak

By Official Release
For the fourth consecutive year, King Shocks took top honors at the 2025 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400, winning the Unlimited Race with defending race winner and UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series champion Adam Householder. The victory served as the centerpiece of an excellent weekend for King at the Great American Off-Road Race, including a sweep of all three major class wins in the Unlimited Race and a lockout of the overall podium.

Householder has been a dominant force in the Unlimited Truck class in recent years, and his performance at this year’s Mint 400 was no exception. While other racers fell out due to the grueling nature of the 95-mile course, Householder and his King Shocks worked brilliantly, conquering four laps in 7:01:45—over 20 minutes faster than anyone else in class, and nearly 12 minutes faster than the next finisher overall.

Completing the overall podium and finishing 1-2 in Unlimited Truck SPEC were Conner McMullen and Troy Grabowski, racers who are no stranger to big wins in UNLTD action. McMullen, Grabowski, and fellow King racer Brent Fox were among those locked in a thrilling battle for atop the class standings on the final lap. When all was said and done, McMullen would be scored first in class and second overall, with Grabowski just under three minutes behind. Fox would be scored fifth overall and fourth in class, giving King four of the top five overall spots in the Unlimited Race.

Fellow King Shocks-backed team Wilson Motorsports added to the trophy case on both days of action, kicking things off with a Class 12 victory in the Limited Race led by Sammy Ehrenberg before Brad Wilson beat Jack Grabowski in Class 1 on Saturday for another King Shocks 1-2. Other Limited Race winners included defending UNLTD UTV Pro Stock champion Justin Von Metal, who extended his series podium streak in his King Shocks-sponsored ride, and Class 11 racer Blake Wilkey, who turned in the fastest overall time on the shorter 73-mile loop.

“It’s hard to ask for more out of the Mint 400 than the results we had this year,” said King Shocks president Brett King. “From Adam Householder’s second straight overall win to give us a four-year winning streak in the Unlimited Race, to dominance across all the top Unlimited classes, to even multiple wins in the Limited Race, we’ve proven that no matter what you’re racing, King Shocks are the secret to success. Congratulations to all our racers on the wins and podiums, and we can’t wait to come back and defend them next year!”

Racing, prerunning or just having fun, whatever your application; King Shocks has the shock for you with the performance, reliability, precise tuning and adjustability you need. King Shocks, The Leader in Off-Road Technology!

About King Off-Road Shocks
King Shocks is a world-class manufacturer and servicer of custom made adjustable and rebuildable automotive shock absorbers and performance racing products for utility vehicles, OEM replacement and professional racing use. For over twenty years King Shocks has taken pride in putting quality, performance and customer service above all. Every product sold is the result of constant testing and development done with top racers in competition worldwide. This real world testing exposes their designs to a level of abuse and destructive forces that cannot be duplicated in a laboratory. King Shocks, The leader in Off-Road Shock Technology.

Official Release
Trans Am Series Race Preview: Road Atlanta

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

