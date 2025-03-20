New Partnership with WeatherTech: Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Returns to NASCAR Canada for the 2025 to 2027 Seasons!

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), March 20, 2025.– Three-time NASCAR Canada series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has been supported by WeatherTech Canada for 13 years in his pursuit of victories and titles in the Canadian NASCAR series. This partnership will continue for the driver with 11 wins and 82 Top 5 finishes in NASCAR Canada, as WeatherTech and the Dumoulin Competition team confirmed today the renewal of their agreement for three additional seasons with the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

For Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, this confirms his ongoing commitment to the series, with new victories as the objective: “This is huge for me as a driver and for the entire Dumoulin Competition team to have signed a three-year extension with WeatherTech, allowing us to continue in NASCAR Canada. I’m at a stage in my career where the cooperation of such a partner is extremely important, enabling us to work with confidence and aim for the best possible results.” The new partnership will cover the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons. “The leadership at WeatherTech knows how hard we work at Dumoulin Competition to represent them on the track and with the fans in a series that continues to grow. Our passion is stronger than ever, and our desire to represent WeatherTech with excellence remains intact after 13 years,” he added.

Over the past 13 years, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car has experienced every emotion. From major victories and three championships to his induction into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame (2021), and through more difficult moments. “We’ve shared so much under these colors; it’s magical! Seeing WeatherTech still by our side is proof of our hard work and our shared commitment to excellence. It’s a win-win partnership. We’re going to give it our all this season to secure more victories, and why not a fourth championship title?” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The 2025 NASCAR Canada season will kick off at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on May 18. The schedule includes 12 races, featuring the always-popular Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (August 10), events on Quebec ovals in Vallée-Jonction (May 31) and Montmagny (September 21), and the road course at Complexe ICAR (August 23). The series will also head to Ontario, the Maritimes, and Western Canada, with races in Edmonton and Saskatoon during the summer.

“Over the last 13 seasons, we’ve joined LP in celebrating victories, persevering through challenges, and achieving historic success. From winning three championship titles and earning a spot in the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame, to having the WeatherTech #47 showcased in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we are truly proud of everything he’s accomplished throughout our partnership. LP demonstrates the perfect balance of grace and ferocity on track, while exhibiting true sportsmanship and humility off track. This demeanor combined with his commitment to excellence is something we value at WeatherTech, and we look forward to another three years as LP and Dumoulin Competition continue to elevate Canadian motorsports” said Joe Magri and Tony Page, co-owners of WeatherTech Canada.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the season, with WeatherTech as a major partner, along with Omnifab, Groupe Bellemare, and our other supporters. I want to thank them all because, without them, we wouldn’t be able to compete and aim for victory again this year in NASCAR Canada,” concludes Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023. In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com