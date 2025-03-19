MONTA STRENGTHENS EV CHARGING PAYMENTS EXPERIENCE IN US EXPANSION

J.P. Morgan helps activate Monta’s payment solution for U.S. businesses, enhancing EV payment security and efficiency, addressing key industry challenges

MARCH 17 2025, MIAMI: Monta, the Danish operating platform powering the electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem, is strengthening the payments experience for EV network operators and turnkey providers, powered by J.P. Morgan.

Through its platform, Monta is providing EV charging businesses with immediate access to revenue, secure fund management and enhanced payment security for their customers. At present, these businesses face major challenges, including; delayed revenue access – sometimes up to 60 days or more, payment security concerns, complex manual reconciliation and compliance risks – which hinders cash flow, operational efficiency and the ability to scale.

Monta’s payment solution eliminates these challenges, providing seamless payment collection, instant fund access, and transparent financial reconciliation that is fully compliant with U.S. financial regulations. Monta removes reliance on third-party fund holders, which enhances operational efficiency, payment security and protection of customer funds.

“The future of EV charging lies in seamless, secure and efficient financial solutions,” said Casper Rasmussen, CEO and Co-Founder of Monta. “Leveraging J.P. Morgan’s global payments solutions allows us to provide EV network operators and turnkey providers with the necessary tools to scale in the U.S. market, while aiming for the highest level of financial protection and operational efficiency.”

J.P. Morgan serves venture-backed and high-growth companies, founders and venture capital firms across the globe in industries like technology, fintech, disruptive commerce and internet, life sciences, climate tech and healthtech. The firm provides deep industry expertise, local support, global products and services and a robust network of investors and partners to meet clients’ commercial, investment and private banking needs.

“We are committed to driving innovation and supporting the growth of industries that are shaping the future, like Monta,” said Kim Larsson Nyheim, Relationship Executive, Nordics Innovation Economy at J.P. Morgan. “Supporting Monta on this journey positions them to build a stronger, more sustainable future for the EV industry and help accelerate the transition to clean energy. We are proud to play a role in their expansion, equipping them with a seamless, secure, and efficient financial ecosystem for the U.S.”

This payment solution exemplifies how fintechs and banks are helping reshape the EV ecosystem, offering robust, secure solutions to some of the most prevalent challenges the industry faces. These innovations not only drive toward the evolution of traditional point-of-sale systems to be more advanced and seamless solutions, but can also help to enhance payment security improve operational efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and foster greater trust and loyalty within the sector.

As the U.S. EV market accelerates, this collaboration sets a benchmark for how fintech can drive innovation, enhance payment security, and streamline financial management. With such solutions in place, the EV sector is better equipped to scale efficiently and meet the demands of the growing EV infrastructure.

This news comes shortly after Monta’s U.S. entry. In September last year, Monta opened its first U.S. office in Miami — a major milestone for the company. Monta endeavours to build off its success and experience in Europe to deliver a first-rate charging experience to EV businesses in the U.S.

About Monta: https://monta.com/en/

Monta was founded in late 2020 in Denmark. It is an operating platform that powers the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem by offering an integrated software solution to all the industry actors: hardware manufacturers, installers, operators, fleet managers, residential, workplaces, and the electricity grid.

Powered by its 750+ partners, the Monta platform has 170,000 commercial charging points under supervision. Thanks to the work of their 200+ engineers, Monta’s software is compatible with over 600 charge points models, and on a frequent basis, releases features that are setting the standard in the industry.

Client’s employees and drivers can access more than 118,000 public charging points in the US and 600,000 across Europe through the platform. Monta is present in nine European countries (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands), and operates in 32 total through its partners. Since its creation, the company has raised €130M in funding from Energize Capital, GreenPoint, Headline, byFounders, AENU, Creandum, Quantum Light, and Denmark’s state-backed Export and Investment Fund.