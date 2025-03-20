MixTape 80s and Neon Saddle to perform post-race concerts Friday and Saturday in busy BMS Fan Zone during Food City 500

MixTape 80s and Neon Saddle to perform post-race concerts in BMS Fan Zone on Friday and Saturday; Trackside Live takes the stage Sunday at noon before the green flag to the Food City 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 20, 2025) – The place to be at Bristol Motor Speedway for race fans of all levels and ages during the Food City 500 weekend is the BMS Fan Zone. What some are calling the BMS FUNZone, the area offers race fans a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of entertainment activities. The BMS Fan Zone is open each day of the weekend at the following times: Friday, Noon; Saturday at 9 a.m.; and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Located at BMS Entrance 1 in the north lot near the It’s Bristol Baby! Monument, the location will house music, games, food, rides, exhibitions and interactive activities like Axe Throwing, racing simulators and inflatables. There are also team merchandise haulers with scheduled driver autograph sessions throughout the weekend and lots of informative sponsor activation areas.

A special area in the Fan Zone for this event will be dedicated to the MLB Speedway Classic and will offer information about the upcoming game at BMS between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds on August 2, 2025, a look at the MLB World Series trophy and the beautifully-wrapped stock cars, one for the Braves and another for the Reds. Fans will be allowed to take selfies around the cars and trophy.

A fan-favorite attraction in the BMS Fan Zone is the Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coke Zero Sugar, which will be busy throughout the three-day event with a hefty lineup of driver and celebrity appearances, music, a pair of SCC auctions, plenty of prize giveaways and so much fun.

The stage will host two post-race concerts. The first, on Friday night following the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race, will feature the tribute band MixTape 80s performing during the second-annual BMS Glow Party, where attendees will receive brightly glowing necklaces and bracelets in a variety of colors to create a neon glow throughout the crowd. MixTape 80s, comprised of studio musicians who have played on award winning albums and toured the globe with many of the most recognizable artists on the planet, specializes in covering some of the best rock groups from the 1980s, including Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, The Outfield, Tears for Fears, Dire Straits, Loverboy, Night Racer, Yes, .38 Special, and so many more. That concert is expected to begin at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday night.

On Saturday night following the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, race fans are in for a real treat as Neon Saddle will take the stage to perform the post-race concert at approximately 9 p.m. The ultimate band and DJ experience, Neon Saddle features some of Nashville’s best country music artists decked out in stunning country costumes delivering a blend of electrifying performances with infectious energy that will keep fans on their feet throughout the night. Neon Saddle is a wild ride where the lights shine brightly and the party never stops.

On Sunday, the big show takes place before the racing. At noon, Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo will kick off the party by welcoming plenty of energy, comedy, high-jinx and guests to the Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coke Zero Sugar. Cup Series stars Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric are three of the drivers already scheduled to make appearances during the hour-long Trackside Live show.

Check out the following Food City Fan Zone Stage presented by Coke Zero Sugar weekend schedule to see when your favorite driver will be making an appearance (schedule subject to change).

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

11:30 a.m. Andres Perez

11:45 a.m. Richard Petty and PVA Announcement

Noon Chandler Smith

12:30 p.m. Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia

12:45 p.m. Rajah Caruth

1 p.m. Matt Mills, Bayley Currey and Kaden Honeycutt

1:15 p.m. Dawson Sutton

2:45 p.m. Nick Sanchez

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

12:30 p.m. Tyler Reddick

1:30 p.m. SCC Live Auction

1:45 p.m. Daniel Dye

2:30 p.m. Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Sieg

2:45 p.m. Christian Eckes

3 p.m. Dean Thompson

3:15 p.m. Ryan Ellis

3:30 p.m. Mark and Digger from Moonshiners

3:45 p.m. Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

10 a.m. Mark and Digger from Moonshiners

10:15 a.m. Corey LaJoie

10:30 a.m. Cole Custer

10:45 a.m. Ryan Preece

11 a.m. Chris Buescher

11:15 a.m. Noah Gragson

11:30 a.m. SCC Live Auction

Noon Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo

Noon Austin Dillon

12:30 p.m. Chase Elliott

12:45 p.m. Austin Cindric

The highly-anticipated weekend opens with the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race, a 250-lap race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series under the lights on Friday, April 11 (7:30 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio), and continues Saturday afternoon on April 12 with the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio). Bush’s Beans Practice and Bush’s Beans Qualifying will be held for all three series both Friday and Saturday. The weekend culminates Sunday afternoon with the running of the historic Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (April 13, 3 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio).

Single-day tickets for the Food City 500 weekend start as low as $69 for Sunday’s Food City 500 and $46 for Saturday’s SciAps 300 Xfinity Series race. To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS ticket sales center at (866) 415-4158. You can also purchase tickets at your neighborhood Food City store until Wednesday, April 4.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events, including an upcoming Major League Baseball game. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2025, the venue will transform into a baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2nd. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.