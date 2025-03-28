NCDOT ANNOUNCES TRAIN TO NASCAR’S RETURN TO THE ROCK

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 28, 2025 – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division announced today that NC By Train, the state’s passenger rail service, will run a special train from Raleigh to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return in April.

“After the overwhelming success of the Open Express to the U.S. Open in 2024, we’re thrilled to work with our partners at Amtrak and the Rockingham Speedway to provide another unique opportunity to take NC By Train to an iconic North Carolina event,” said state Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “Special trains like this provide the chance to introduce even more people to the amazing passenger rail service available in our state.”

The “Rockingham Special” train will run for one day only on April 19 between Raleigh Union Station and the Rockingham Speedway.

“We are delighted to work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and other partners to offer this one of a kind transportation option to the Rockingham Speedway,” Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang said. “This is an exciting event, and we welcome this opportunity to give fans an enjoyable, stress-free way to travel.”

The morning train will depart Raleigh Union Station at 9 a.m. with stops in Cary at 9:15 a.m. and Southern Pines at 10:28 a.m. The train will arrive at Rockingham Speedway at 11:06 a.m. and let passengers off adjacent to the speedway near Gate E. The evening train will depart from Rockingham Speedway at 7:30 p.m. with stops in Southern Pines at 8:08 p.m. and Cary at 9:21 p.m. The Rockingham Special will return to Raleigh Union Station at little after 9:30 p.m.

“Our thanks to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division, Amtrak and CSX for providing this special train for fans attending the NASCAR events at Rockingham Speedway,” said promoter Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “We’re fortunate to have NC By Train passenger rail tracks run right by the speedway and excited to have this turnkey experience available to our fans. It is certainly the way I’d like to travel to and from the race!”

“Rockingham Special” train tickets are $25 each way and available for purchase now on Amtrak’s website. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and seating is limited. Tickets must be bought in advance of travel. When purchasing your ticket(s) online, type or select “Rockingham” for your destination and return trip. Food and beverages will be available to purchase on board. Visit Amtrak.com for ticket prices and more information.

NCDOT encourages people to skip the hassles of traffic and parking and take advantage of the convenient, safe and affordable transportation available on NC By Train with its large seats, charging outlets at each seat and free WiFi.

Fans can log on to racetherock.com for continuing details, schedule updates or to purchase tickets for NASCAR’s April 18-19 return to Rockingham Speedway. Tickets are also available for purchase in person at Rockingham City Hall Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Both single day and weekend ticket packages are available.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.

In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.