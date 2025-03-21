AM Racing | Harrison Burton Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 031

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami-Speedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Quenching Our Thirst: Starting this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, AM Racing marketing partner NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will expand its presence on Harrison Burton’s No. 25 Ford Mustang.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is more than just a can of water; it’s a symbol of dedication and commitment. It represents the idea that success is not achieved overnight but through consistent effort and hard work.

By drinking NO DAYS OFF Premium Water, you make a statement that you are serious about your goals and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve them.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will be featured in a prominent location for the sixth Xfinity Series race of the season.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead-Miam Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Hard Rock Bet 300 will mark Burton’s Xfinity Series start at the popular 1.5-mile speedway.

Burton has delivered one win and three top-10 finishes in his previous four starts. In 2020, Burton scored the second of his four NASCAR Xfinity Series victories after starting on the pole in the 2020 edition of the Hooter’s 250, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton has delivered one top-five and three top-10 finishes and an average Xfinity track finish of 14.5.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead, delivering a track-best of 20th after 21st in the 2022 edition of the Dixie Vodka 400 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, earned two top-13 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Homestead, Burton has 80 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 80 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Las Vegas Motor Speedway | The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its first of two trips to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, with the AM Racing team looking to better their 20th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway the weekend before.

After a solid practice, Burton qualified his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang in the 18th position.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton avoided a Lap 1 melee to conservatively move inside the top 15 through the end of Stage 1.

Battling a tight race car, Burton and crew chief Danny Efland made several strong adjustments that pivoted the team into the top-10 throughout stage 2.

Stage 3 went caution-free, but Burton took advantage of additional adjustments from Efland during a green flag pit stop to move back into the top-10, finishing eighth at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 15 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Castle Products, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 10th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Homestead-Miami Speedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous nine Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m a big fan of racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is a track that I won at and I would love nothing more than return to Victory Lane there on Saturday afternoon and give AM Racing their first career win.”

On Keys to Success at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Having a good balance is key to success at Homestead. It’s such a wide track, but there’s a lot of speed running up by the wall, so we’ll try to get our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang as close to the wall as possible without hitting it.

“I expect the track conditions to change a lot from the green flag to the checkered, so staying ahead of those adjustments will be important if we want to be in the mix for another top-10 on Saturday.”

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway Finish: “We made some solid gains throughout the race, and I’m definitely satisfied with the progress. But as a driver, you always want a little more.

“It was great having Dead On Tools back on the car and delivering another top-10 finish for them. Now we’re just focused on closing that gap to the top five and picking up some more points.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I think our goals and expectations are not only obtainable, but we can execute them well and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The Hard Rock Bet 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Fri., March 22, 2025, from 10:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:40 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.