Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 03.22.25

BRANDON JONES FINISHES SEVENTH IN OVERTIME FINISH AT HOMESTEAD
Earns third straight top-10 result

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (March 22, 2025) – Brandon Jones was the lead Toyota GR Supra in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead Miami-Speedway with a seventh-place finish. Jones did not make a qualifying attempt Saturday morning and drove his No. 20 GR Supra from the 38th starting position into the top half of the running order in the opening stage of the race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver continued his strong run the rest of the afternoon to come home in seventh, his third consecutive top-10 finish.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Taylor Gray, captured his first career Xfinity Series pole Saturday morning and led the opening seven laps of Saturday’s race. The 19-year-old finished 23rd. Gray has started inside the top-10 in every race so far this season.

The Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway next Saturday, March 29 for race number seven of the 2025 season.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race 6 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*
2nd, Sam Mayer*
3rd, Austin Hill *
4th, Kyle Larson*
5th, Sheldon Creed*
7th, BRANDON JONES
13th, DEAN THOMPSON
16th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE
23rd, TAYLOR GRAY
24th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
37th, COREY HEIM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/KlearVue Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Describe your race today, driving from the rear at the start to finish in seventh.

“Yeah, I was really happy to get back to the top-10. A long day from the rear at this race track (Homestead). My Menards/KlearVue Toyota GR Supra took off really well and (I) passed a ton of cars. I thought I would as we (had) a lap-and-a-half tire advantage, which here, is pretty big to start the race. So, we drove to 15th (position) really quickly, but from 15th, we kind of struggled a little bit. Thought we made decent adjustments. This place is really hard in that aspect of you have to start bad to end well, so the balance of where you start out to migrate balance-wise. It was a great effort. Our pitstops (pause), these No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing guys have been on it all year long. That’s really been helping us a bunch. And then, just stayed locked in and stay consistent. The No. 48 (Nick Sanchez) was really fast, and some others were coming, but (I) tried to block their air there (at the end) and not mess up really. I think it was a lot easier to mess up than hit the line today. Had a long green flag run there for Homestead, but a really good rebound and now, head to one of my favorite tracks in Martinsville next weekend. Hopefully, this is more momentum for us.”

