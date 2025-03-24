Black’s Tire Joins Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for Short Track Racing at Martinsville

Allmendinger to Drive the No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevy at Martinsville Speedway

Lexington, N.C. (March 24, 2025) – Kaulig Racing and Black’s Tire Service (BTS) announce an expansion of their partnership for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway this Sunday. AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevy for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Black’s Tire, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024, has more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler. With many of those locations in NASCAR’s backyard, BTS is partnering with Martinsville Speedway to promote the Sunday race event. BTS looks forward to having many of their Partner Dealers and Black’s Tire family in attendance for this weekend’s event.

“On behalf of the over a thousand team members at Black’s Tire & Auto Service and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, we are honored to continue our relationship with AJ Allmendinger, Chris Rice and the Kaulig Racing family,” said President of Black’s Tire, Ricky Benton II. “BTS partners with other family, independent tire dealers to help each other in the tire business. BTS Tire and Wheel supplies wholesale tires, tire supplies, and equipment across NC, SC, VA and eastern GA. We’re excited that we have the ability to feature a few of our local BTS Partner Dealers on the car this weekend.”

Allmendinger, who previously represented BTS at Darlington in 2023, will hit the track with a ‘let’s go together’ mentality, while sporting the blue and yellow BTS colors. The BTS Family has embraced this saying as their theme for 2025 as it ensures that everyone feels like family when they walk through the doors of any BTS location.

“Black’s Tire has been a long-time partner for Kaulig Racing and we’re fortunate that we have the opportunity to expand on that relationship for short track racing this weekend,” said Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing team president. “We’re excited to continue working with them and represent their family brand in multiple events this spring.”

Earlier this year, the team announced BTS will serve as the primary partner for Christian Eckes on the No. 16 Chevy in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington and Rockingham. As the presenting partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham, BTS will hold a special family and customer hospitality event prior to the event.

“We’re excited to work with our long-time friends at Kaulig Racing,” said Ricky Benton Sr., Black’s Tire Owner and Chairman of the Board said. “Being a part of their team, seeing the Black’s Tire Service Chevy on track, all while celebrating our family-owned and operated business is special.”

Allmendinger will be on track this weekend in the No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevy. Coverage for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway will be on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR: Channel 90.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,000 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.