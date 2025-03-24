NHRA

MIKE STAVRINOS GETS MONUMENTAL CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WIN IN PHOENIX AT RACE POWERED BY LAT RACING OILS

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

PHOENIX (March 22, 2025) – Pro Mod driver Mike Stavrinos claimed double Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series trophies at Firebird Motorsports Park this weekend when he won the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals a day after winning the postponed Gainesville.

It was the second of 10 races during the 2025 season and this weekend’s Phoenix race was powered by LAT Racing Oils.

It was a perfect weekend for Stavrinos at Firebird Motorsports Park when he scooped up two NHRA race wins in two days, with both coming against Rickie Smith. In the final round of the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Stavrinos powered his AAP Camaro to a 5.725-second pass at 248.43 mph to win over the multi-time world champion, capping off an incredible weekend for the young talent.

“This is something I wanted to do with my whole life, and we did it twice in one weekend,” Stavrinos said. “This isn’t even real to me. I really do owe it all to my crew. Without those guys, this wouldn’t happen. I’m just out here having fun.”

Stavrinos also won the Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown, which awarded $10,000 to the driver who put together the best E.T. average over the weekend’s four qualifying rounds.

Stavrinos started his race day as the No. 1 qualifier and defeated Dymtry Samorukov, Kevin Rivenbark and reigning Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series champion Jordan Lazic before meeting Smith in the final round.

Smith took down Jason Scruggs, Billy Banaka and Chip King before falling to Stavrinos in the championship round.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns to action next month at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway on April 25-27 in Charlotte.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. The race is the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

  1. Mike Stavrinos; 2. Rickie Smith; 3. Jordan Lazic; 4. Chip King; 5. Kevin Rivenbark; 6. Billy Banaka; 7. JR Gray; 8. Khalid alBalooshi; 9. Justin Bond; 10. Derek Menholt; 11. Sidnei Frigo; 12. Ken Quartuccio; 13. Jason Scruggs; 14. Mike Janis; 15. Mike Castellana; 16. Dmitry Samorukov.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Sunday’s final results from the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. The race is the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Mike Stavrinos, Chevy Camaro, 5.725, 248.43 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.787, 250.09.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Final round-by-round results from the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park, the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Billy Banaka, Chevy Camaro, 5.783, 247.29 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 11.369, 75.47; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.757, 253.85 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.808, 245.36; Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 6.187, 233.92 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 9.966, 86.81; Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Dmitry Samorukov, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light; Jordan Lazic, Camaro, 5.758, 253.14 def. Derek Menholt, Camaro, 5.810, 249.35; Chip King, Dodge Charger, Broke def. Ken Quartuccio, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, 6.302, 227.96 def. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 6.986, 172.54; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.796, 250.00 def. Mike Janis, Mustang, 11.182, 91.52;

QUARTERFINALS — Lazic, 5.771, 250.32 def. alBalooshi, 16.210, 47.94; Stavrinos, 5.732, 248.34 def. Rivenbark, 5.782, 248.89; Smith, 5.806, 250.46 def. Banaka, 5.790, 247.11; King, 5.843, 241.37 def. Gray, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Smith, 5.832, 247.43 def. King, 5.966, 217.32; Stavrinos, 5.737, 248.66 def. Lazic, 5.744, 251.20;

FINAL — Stavrinos, 5.725, 248.43 def. Smith, 5.787, 250.09.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Point standings (top 10) following the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park, the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

  1. Mike Stavrinos, 234; 2. Rickie Smith, 183; 3. JR Gray, 129; 4. Jason Scruggs, 118; 5. Justin Bond, 90; 6. Billy Banaka, 87; 7. (tie) Jordan Lazic, 84; Derek Menholt, 84; Kevin Rivenbark, 84; 10. Chip King, 82.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LANGDON, LEE & ANDERSON ROLL TO WINS IN FRONT OF CAPACITY CROWD AT 40TH ANNUAL NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Larson captures his first NCS win of the season at Homestead
01:35
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson capitalizes on teammate Alex Bowman’s late misfortune for Cup victory at Homestead
03:17
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson No 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet post-race Q&A
33:38
Video thumbnail
Allgaier Wins Xfinity Series Race and $100K Bonus at Homestead Miami
01:28

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

SPIRE MOTORSPORTS TO SHOWCASE NASCAR ROCKINGHAM WEEKEND ABOARD MICHAEL MCDOWELL’S NO. 71 CHEVROLET

Barry Albert -
Spire Motorsports will showcase a “Race the Rock” paint scheme aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap contest at Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Austin Hill inks five-race Cup deal with Richard Childress Racing in 2025

Andrew Kim -
The 30-year-old Hill from Winston, Georgia, is scheduled to compete at Darlington Raceway (April 6), Chicago Street Course (July 6), Daytona International Speedway (August 23), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13) and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19) while driving RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet entry.
Read more

CHP Reports: What the Term Means, and Why They Matter

SM -
Often, you can stay safe on these highways if you exercise caution and drive defensively, but an accident can still occur when you least expect it.
Read more

LANGDON, LEE & ANDERSON ROLL TO WINS IN FRONT OF CAPACITY CROWD AT 40TH...

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon won for a second straight year at Firebird Motorsports Park on Sunday
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category