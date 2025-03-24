MIKE STAVRINOS GETS MONUMENTAL CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WIN IN PHOENIX AT RACE POWERED BY LAT RACING OILS

PHOENIX (March 22, 2025) – Pro Mod driver Mike Stavrinos claimed double Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series trophies at Firebird Motorsports Park this weekend when he won the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals a day after winning the postponed Gainesville.

It was the second of 10 races during the 2025 season and this weekend’s Phoenix race was powered by LAT Racing Oils.

It was a perfect weekend for Stavrinos at Firebird Motorsports Park when he scooped up two NHRA race wins in two days, with both coming against Rickie Smith. In the final round of the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Stavrinos powered his AAP Camaro to a 5.725-second pass at 248.43 mph to win over the multi-time world champion, capping off an incredible weekend for the young talent.

“This is something I wanted to do with my whole life, and we did it twice in one weekend,” Stavrinos said. “This isn’t even real to me. I really do owe it all to my crew. Without those guys, this wouldn’t happen. I’m just out here having fun.”

Stavrinos also won the Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown, which awarded $10,000 to the driver who put together the best E.T. average over the weekend’s four qualifying rounds.

Stavrinos started his race day as the No. 1 qualifier and defeated Dymtry Samorukov, Kevin Rivenbark and reigning Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series champion Jordan Lazic before meeting Smith in the final round.

Smith took down Jason Scruggs, Billy Banaka and Chip King before falling to Stavrinos in the championship round.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns to action next month at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway on April 25-27 in Charlotte.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. The race is the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

Mike Stavrinos; 2. Rickie Smith; 3. Jordan Lazic; 4. Chip King; 5. Kevin Rivenbark; 6. Billy Banaka; 7. JR Gray; 8. Khalid alBalooshi; 9. Justin Bond; 10. Derek Menholt; 11. Sidnei Frigo; 12. Ken Quartuccio; 13. Jason Scruggs; 14. Mike Janis; 15. Mike Castellana; 16. Dmitry Samorukov.

Pro Modified — Mike Stavrinos, Chevy Camaro, 5.725, 248.43 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.787, 250.09.

ROUND ONE — Billy Banaka, Chevy Camaro, 5.783, 247.29 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 11.369, 75.47; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.757, 253.85 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.808, 245.36; Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 6.187, 233.92 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 9.966, 86.81; Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Dmitry Samorukov, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light; Jordan Lazic, Camaro, 5.758, 253.14 def. Derek Menholt, Camaro, 5.810, 249.35; Chip King, Dodge Charger, Broke def. Ken Quartuccio, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, 6.302, 227.96 def. Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 6.986, 172.54; Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.796, 250.00 def. Mike Janis, Mustang, 11.182, 91.52;

QUARTERFINALS — Lazic, 5.771, 250.32 def. alBalooshi, 16.210, 47.94; Stavrinos, 5.732, 248.34 def. Rivenbark, 5.782, 248.89; Smith, 5.806, 250.46 def. Banaka, 5.790, 247.11; King, 5.843, 241.37 def. Gray, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Smith, 5.832, 247.43 def. King, 5.966, 217.32; Stavrinos, 5.737, 248.66 def. Lazic, 5.744, 251.20;

FINAL — Stavrinos, 5.725, 248.43 def. Smith, 5.787, 250.09.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Point standings (top 10) following the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park, the second of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

