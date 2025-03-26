TOP FUEL’S JUSTIN ASHLEY LOOKS FOR HISTORIC WIN AT 65TH ANNUAL LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

Ashley, who is also competing in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout on Friday, has chance for fourth straight Winternationals win

POMONA, Calif. (March 25, 2025) – Justin Ashley has a chance to do something special this weekend at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, as the Top Fuel star enters the historic 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals with three straight wins at the legendary race.

A handful of drivers have won the Winternationals three consecutive times, but only one driver in NHRA history – Don Prudhomme in Funny Car in 1975-1978 – has won the race four years in a row. That gives Ashley a historic opportunity to become the first Top Fuel driver to accomplish the impressive feat and just the second overall in NHRA history to win four straight years at one of the most historic races on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.

He’s actually made four straight Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals finals and finished it off the last three seasons, including last year when Ashley beat Tony Schumacher in the championship round on a holeshot in his 11,000-horsepower SCAG Power Equipment dragster.

To make the weekend even bigger, Ashley is also racing in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which was postponed from Gainesville to Friday in Pomona. He’ll take on two-time world champ Brittany Force in the opening round of the big-money bonus race on Friday, as Ashley is fully aware of what’s in front of him.

“We have the opportunity to do something very special in Pomona,” Ashley said. “The NHRA Winternationals are always prestigious, but this one certainly has more juice to it given the circumstances. I am incredibly proud of our SCAG Racing team for earning the right to be in this position. They deserve it.

“Our strategy heading into the weekend remains the same. The focus is being the very best versions of ourselves that we can be both on and off the track. We’ll let the rest take care of itself. We know what needs to be done (and) now it’s go time.”

Last season, Ashley (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) claimed Winternationals victories. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including elimination coverage on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The big-money Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout pits eight marquee Top Fuel drivers against each other on Friday. The first-round matchups are set, as four-time world champion Steve Torrence takes on racing legend Tony Stewart, while Doug Kalitta called out Clay Millican. Shawn Langdon selected Antron Brown as his opening-round opponent, and Ashley and Force will face off.

The quickest winning driver of the first round gets to select their semifinal opponent, setting the other matchup as well. It all goes down on Friday, with the first round taking place at 2 p.m. PT. The semifinals follow at 3:20 p.m. and the finals will close out an action-packed day at 4:55 p.m.

It’s another marquee opportunity to celebrate something big for Ashley, who is still looking for his first victory of the season against a loaded Top Fuel field. But the former NHRA Rookie of the Year knows his team will be ready.

“It was nice to pick up our first round win of the year (on Sunday in Phoenix),” said Ashley, who has 15 career Top Fuel wins. “Seeing that win light on Sundays always brings a big smile to all of our faces. Of course, we would have loved to go further, but we learned a lot from the race and (Monday’s) test session. I am super proud of our team.”

Force, a 16-time Funny Car champion and the winningest driver in NHRA history, picked up his 17th Pomona win last season. After a mid-season crash, Jack Beckman stepped in for Force, winning twice. Beckman is back in 2025 for Force, forming a potent John Force Racing duo with Funny Car champ Austin Prock. They face off against a that includes five-time Pomona winner Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, Daniel Wilkerson, Matt Hagan, Gainesville winner Chad Green and Phoenix winner Paul Lee.

Pro Stock standout Glenn earned his second consecutive Winternationals title when he defeated six-time champion Erica Enders in the final round. Glenn has made back-to-back finals in 2025, as has KB Titan Racing teammate and reigning world champ Greg Anderson. Other top names include Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Legends Nitro Funny Cars and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, NHRA Insider Live, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can also enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features qualifying at 1 p.m. and 3:30 PT on Friday and the final two rounds on Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

