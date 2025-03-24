RFK’s Buescher and Preece Lead All Ford Teams with Top-10 Miami Finishes

Chris Buescher 6th, Ryan Preece 9th, Brad Keselowski 26th

Homestead, FL (March 23, 2025) – It was “Miami nice” for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece. Both brought home top-10 finishes at the mile-and-a-half speedway, elevating their positions in the standings. Buescher is now 9th, while Preece is 16th. Teammate and co-owner Brad Keselowski picked up 6 positions on the day, recording a 26th-place finish.

17 Chris Buescher Recap

A strong start to the 2025 season continued for Chris Buescher, as he led all Ford teams with a 6th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Following an 11th-place qualifying effort on Saturday, Buescher’s Kroger / Farm Rich Ford fired off fast. He quickly maneuvered his way up to eighth. After dropping a few spots on an extended long run, the No. 17 pit crew delivered a quick stop to cycle Buescher back out in seventh. He ultimately finished 13th in Stage One.

Improving the car for Stage Two, crew chief Scott Graves made adjustments to help the car turn better. These changes allowed Buescher to impressively ride inches from the wall. He worked his way up to 11th as the stage ended.

Like he has done all season, Buescher continued to chip away in the final stage. He battled on the track as his team helped him in the pits. During a super-fast late-race pit stop, the No. 17 team helped Buescher pick up three spots on pit road. Buescher capitalized, surging to a 6th-place finish – his fourth top-10 of the season.

“It was a pretty fun day,” said Buescher. “This was a pretty solid Homestead, given where we were last year (15th at Homestead). The team made some good adjustments, and we had a strong restart at the end, and we were able to hang on.”

60 Ryan Preece Recap

Ryan Preece continued his breakout 2025 campaign, notching his second consecutive top-10 finish. His 9th-place performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway came just one week after matching a career-best 3rd-place finish in Las Vegas.

Starting 31st on Sunday, there was work to be done. Undaunted, crew chief Derrick Finley addressed the team during pace laps, saying, “Expect to win, boys. Don’t think about it, expect it.” Motivated, Preece picked up 11 spots during Stage One. Again, Finley coached the team, saying, “We’ll keep plugging at it. One bite of the elephant at a time.”

The BuildSubmarines.com Ford continued surging toward the front in Stage Two, finishing 14th. “Nice job, bud. 14th. We’re almost done eating the elephant,” Finley continued. Before the restart to begin the final stage, the No. 60 team ripped off an ultra-fast 8.69-second pit stop that helped improve Preece’s track position. Preece continued to be aggressive and drove to a 9th-place finish.

“We were definitely pretty happy with how the car was,” said Preece. “I’m definitely pretty happy. This is something that I’m pretty proud of, and I feel like if we can just keep consistently doing it, we’ll be good.”

6 Brad Keselowski Recap

Anticipating few cautions, Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team were set up for many long runs during Sunday’s race. Their calculations proved correct, as there were only four yellows for 27 laps.

Taking advantage of their long-run setup, which provided a consistent pace for them over a lengthy stretch, the Nexlizet Ford pitted several laps later than most. This allowed Keselowski to gain track position and move from 32nd to 26th in Stage One.

During Stage Two, Keselowski hoped to pick up time and positions by running up against the wall. But as he tried to ride the furthest outside groove—a fast but challenging line—the car wouldn’t turn well enough to make it work. Crew chief Jeremy Bullins made several adjustments, improving the car so that Keselowski could continue moving toward the front, getting as high as 18th before finishing 25th in the stage.

Bullins kept working on the car during Stage Three to help it turn. Keselowski ended the day 26th.

Up Next

Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville, VA): Sunday, March 30, 2025 @ 3:00pm ET on FS1

