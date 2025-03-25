RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Heads to Sonoma Raceway for McLaren Trophy America Season Opener

Team Kicks Off 2025 McLaren Trophy America Season While Driving Awareness and Support for Relapsing Polychondritis and related Autoimmune Disease Research

SONOMA, CA – March 25, 2025 – RP Motorsports by Forte Racing is set to kick off the 2025 McLaren Trophy America season at Sonoma Raceway on March 28-30. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the team embarks on a competitive journey in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship while continuing its mission to raise awareness and support for autoimmune disease research through the Race for RP initiative.

Piloting the #53 Race for RP/RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy EVO is veteran Ferrari Challenge competitor Neil “Neilio” Langberg, who has been a passionate advocate for the Race for RP mission since its inception, and co-driver Kevin Madsen. With the support of Forte Racing and program manager Jon Miller, Langberg is eager to take on this new challenge.

“Racing for me has always been about the people, and this weekend and season will be transformative; I feel ‘Brand New’,” said Langberg. “It starts with the best team on the planet—Forte Racing, along with coach/co-driver Kevin Madsen, and my program manager, Jon Miller. There’s the new car, the McLaren Artura Evo, and the new series, McLaren Trophy America. And even my gradual transition from “Neilio,” to “Nigel.”. But what won’t change is why we race. We race for patients with Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases, to push boundaries and drive research forward. These diseases are not incurable, just underfunded. Please join us.”

Co-driver Kevin Madsen echoed the excitement surrounding the season opener. “I’ve been fortunate to race at Sonoma before and stand on the podium, but there’s something truly special brewing within the RP Motorsports by Forte team,” said Madsen. “From Neilio’s progress on the sim and on track to the rapid gains the team is making with the car setup, I’m incredibly excited about what we can accomplish for this great cause in the wickedly fun McLaren Artura Trophy Evo. We’re racing for Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases, and we’re going full throttle!”

Forte Racing team founder Shane Seneviratne shared his enthusiasm for the season ahead. “Racing is about overcoming challenges, just like the fight against relapsing polychondritis,” said Seneviratne. “We’re thrilled about our 2025 entry in McLaren Trophy America and for the opportunity to build on our legacy while supporting such an important cause. Race for RP has been named the official charity of Forte Racing, and we are looking forward to not only raising awareness but also raising funds to support critical research efforts. We’re proud to contribute to this cause, proving that determination on and off the track makes a difference.”

Program Manager Jon Miller emphasized the significance of the season ahead. “It’s an exciting time of year, a new season, a new championship, and a new McLaren racecar,” said Miller. “I’m most looking forward to taking on this challenge with my friends and colleagues, Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen, with the expert support of Shane and the seasoned veteran crew at RP Motorsports by Forte Racing. Our mission is twofold—to win races on the track and to continue to raise awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis and related autoimmune diseases. Using our motorsports platform to affect change and bring awareness, we look forward to shouting our message from the top step of the podium all season long!”

The Sonoma Raceway event marks the first of five stops in the McLaren Trophy America series, which will visit some of the most iconic tracks in the U.S., including Circuit of the Americas, Virginia International Raceway, Road America, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Operating under the US RaceTronics banner, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series will launch in Spring 2025. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

2025 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4: Circuit of the Americas, TX | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6: Virginia International Raceway, VA | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 17-19

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.