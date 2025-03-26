Flying Lizard Motorsports Opens 2025 SRO and McLaren Efforts at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. (March 26, 2025) – Flying Lizard Motorsports is set to kick off an exciting 2025 racing season this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, fielding entries in both the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS and the new McLaren Trophy America series. The team returns to its former home track, Sonoma Raceway, with a packed lineup of drivers, cars, and championship ambitions.

“We are ready for the start of this season and have been busy in the off-season preparing with both our GT3 program and the new Mclaren Trophy program,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Last year was a building year for Elias and Andy in GT3. We have the new EVO GT3 BMW and have been hard at work. There are a lot of good teams with good driver combinations, and we can’t wait to get on track for the first official test. For McLaren Trophy America, this series is new to the US and has a lot of potential. We have two new drivers teaming up with two young pros and we see much potential for success this year.”

Returning for their fourth season with the Lizards, Elias Sabo and Andy Lee will once again team up in the No. 8 5.11 Tactical BMW M4 GT3 in GT World Challenge America. The experienced pairing will continue their pursuit of Pro-Am class success, having made the step to GT3 competition last year. Building on valuable experience gained in 2024, the duo enters the new season ready to take on a competitive field of multi-class GT racing across North America’s most iconic circuits. The GT World Challenge series will again consist of Sabo and Lee sharing the BMW in a pair of 90-minute races against other GT3 racing machinery. Sabo will also contest in the GT America series solo, racing the car in a pair of 40-minute races against GT2 and GT4 machinery. These races will air live on the GT World YouTube channel.

In addition to its GTWC program, Flying Lizard is expanding its presence in SRO America with a two-car entry in the inaugural season of the McLaren Trophy America series. The team will campaign a pair of Artura Trophy Evos in the PRO/AM class: George Lawrence III and 2023 TC America champion Spencer Bucknum will share the No. 3 machine, while Brandon Kreutz and Caanan O’Connell team up in the No. 18 entry.

The McLaren Trophy America series introduces a fresh single-make format, showcasing the new Artura Trophy Evo alongside the 570S Trophy across five events this season. Each race weekend will feature two 50-minute races, and fans can catch the action live on the McLaren YouTube channel.

Due to recent changes within the Nissan organization’s GT4 program, the team has decided they will no longer campaign the No. 5 Nissan GT4 in the Pirelli GT4 America and GT America powered by AWS series. The team remains appreciative of its ongoing relationship with Nissan/NISMO and is proud of the achievements and results attained throughout the 2024 season. As Flying Lizard continues to assess the future direction of their GT4 programs and their customers, Law is actively evaluating the team’s most competitive options for 2025 and beyond.

As Flying Lizard embarks on its 21st season of professional competition, the team is poised for a busy and competitive weekend in both GT3 and one-make racing. The season opener at Sonoma Raceway promises to deliver thrilling battles and a strong start to the 2025 campaign.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 26

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GT2 and SRO3 Test Session 1

2:00 PM- 3:30 PM GT2 and SRO3 Test Session 2

Thursday, March 27

8:50 AM – 9:50 AM GT2 and SRO3 Test Session 3

10:50 AM – 11:50 AM McLaren Test Session 1

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM GT2 and SRO3 Test Session 4

4:55 PM – 5:25 PM GTWCA Bronze Test

5:25 PM – 5:55 PM GT America Practice 1

Friday, March 28

8:15 AM – 9:00 AM McLaren Practice 1

9:15 AM – 9:45 AM GT America Practice 2

10:45 AM – 11:45 AM GTWCA Practice 1

1:35 PM 0 2:20 PM McLaren Practice 2

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM GTWCA Practice 2

Saturday, March 29

8:15 AM – 8:30 AM McLaren Qualifying 1

8:40 AM – 8:55 AM GT America Qualifying

9:35 AM – 9:50 AM GTWCA Qualifying 1

9:55 AM – 10:10 AM GTWCA Qualifying 2

12:05 PM – 12:55 PM McLaren Race 1

1:10 PM – 1:50 PM GT America Race 1

3:15 PM – 4:45 PM GTWCA Race 1

Sunday, March 30

8:20 AM – 8:35 AM McLaren Qualifying 2

9:25 AM – 10:05 PM GT America Race 2

10:25 AM – 11:15 AM McLaren Race 2

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM GTWCA Race 2

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

