21 Team Looking for Short Track Success at Martinsville

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have had some recent success on intermediate tracks, including a win at Las Vegas. But as they head to the Wood Brothers’ home track, the half-mile Martinsville Speedway, for Sunday’s Cook Out 400, they’re hoping to remind everyone that they’re also a formidable competitor on short tracks.

“We’re definitely optimistic heading into Martinsville,” said crew chief Miles Stanley. “When you look at the schedule at the start of the year, you tend to put pins in a few races where you feel you’ll have a strong shot, and Martinsville is one of those for us. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’ve gathered a lot of solid information and feel like there’s a good foundation to build on, especially after our run at Bowman Gray earlier this season. It’s not identical, but the package is very similar.”

In the season-opening, non-points Clash on the quarter mile oval at Bowman Gray Stadium, Berry started 13th in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, drove into the lead for six laps then finished second to secure a starting spot in the main event. In that 200 lapper, he drove from 22nd to 13th despite damage to the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang from aggressive racing in the Qualifier.

Stanley said he’s hoping to keep the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse among the frontrunners, as it has been throughout the start of the 2025 season. “The goal is to keep the team’s confidence up and continue building momentum in the right direction,” he said.

Practice for the Cook Out 400 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 3:10. Amazon Prime will carry the live TV coverage. Sunday’s 210.4-mile, 400-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 180.

