NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson and the No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford Team

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Cookout 400

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
Event: Race 8 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson will take his first swing of the season at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. A&W Root Beer will make their 2025 season debut, partnering with Gragson and the No. 4 team for the 400-lap race.

Pioneers in the Industry – Established in 1919, A&W has been a pioneer in the fast-food industry. It all started when Roy W. Allen opened a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, CA. From there, Allen partnered with Frank Wright, and together they coined the name A&W, which has become synonymous with root beer ever since. Then, in 1926 A&W began franchising with a system that has expanded internationally. After a whole century, A&W® Root Beer remains the most popular in its category among consumers.

Gragson’s tenure at Martinsville outside of the NASCAR Cup Series is impressive. In five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, he only has one finish outside of the top-four, and that lone 20th-place result in April 2022 came after Gragson qualified third and led 23 laps before he was caught up in a 15-car accident on the frontstretch 10 laps short of the finish. From 2020 through 2022, Gragson’s finishes in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville were third (October 2020), second (April 2021), first (October 2021), 20th (April 2022) and fourth (October 2022).

Gragson’s Martinsville history in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is just as impressive. In four career Truck Series starts from 2017 through 2018, Gragson never finished worse than seventh. He came home fourth in his Truck Series debut at the track in April 2017, won in his next Martinsville start in October 2017, and then finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in his last two Truck Series starts in March and October 2018.

“Martinsville has been good to me—I’ve won here in both Trucks and Xfinity,” said Gragson. “Now, the goal is to add a Cup win to that list. I’m confident in our guys to get the car where it needs to be to make it happen.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: MarQuill Osborne
Hometown: Huntersville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper
Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Quan Hampton
Hometown: Compton, California

Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Preece Aiming For Third Straight Top 10 Finish This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
Next article
21 Team Looking for Short Track Success at Martinsville

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Martinsville NASCAR Weekend Schedule & Highlights
01:48
Video thumbnail
2025 Triple Truck Challenge program commences at Martinsville
01:43
Video thumbnail
Larson captures his first NCS win of the season at Homestead
01:35
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson capitalizes on teammate Alex Bowman’s late misfortune for Cup victory at Homestead
03:17

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

21 Team Looking for Short Track Success at Martinsville

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have had some recent success on intermediate tracks, including a win at Las Vegas.
Read more

PAUL LEE RETURNS TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS AFTER FIRST FUNNY...

Official Release -
Funny Car driver Paul Lee heads to the 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.
Read more

Preece Aiming For Third Straight Top 10 Finish This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
Ryan Preece is coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a ninth-place run Sunday in Homestead.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
A trio of consecutive tripleheader weekends will wrap up this weekend as all three NASCAR national series will head to the historic short-track of Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category