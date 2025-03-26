Beard Motorsports Set for Talladega Return

Driver Anthony Alfredo with Partner Fortify Building Solutions Look to Better Last April’s Sixth-Place Finish at the Alabama Oval

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (March 26, 2025) – The team of Beard Motorsports, partner Fortify Building Solutions, and driver Anthony Alfredo will make their collective return to the racetrack when the NASCAR Cup Series hits the mammoth 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway oval on April 27 for the Jack Link’s 500.

It will mark the 31st appearance for the team, which made its Cup Series debut in 2017 under the leadership of the late Mark Beard Sr., and continues under the ownership of Linda Beard, with her children Amie Beard-Deja and Mark Beard Jr. overseeing daily operations. Beard Motorsports kicked off its ninth season of participation in select Cup Series events last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where Alfredo and the No. 62 Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet fell just short of the team’s seventh Daytona 500 appearance as the second-highest finisher among the open teams in the second Duel at the Daytona qualifying race.

The Fortify Building Solutions brand – part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family of exterior building product brands – will use the Jack Link’s 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race to highlight Hypersteel™ cold-formed buildings. This product line of simple metal buildings offers the quickest design and production turnaround in their building solutions lineup.

“We share a heightened commitment with the Beard family to community, perseverance and, well, speed,” said Heather Hollis, vice president of marketing at Cornerstone Building Brands. “Showcasing Hypersteel cold-formed buildings on the No. 62 Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet helps us share an exciting story about how customers can get a new customized metal building faster and easier. Our partnership with Anthony Alfredo underscores our dedication to speed and endurance.”

Alfredo returns to the cockpit for his 42nd career Cup Series outing and fifth tour of duty for Beard Motorsports. In this race a year ago, the native of Ridgefield, Connecticut who turns 26 on March 31, qualified 24th and rallied for a sixth-place finish, leading four laps along the way. It was the team’s best finish in 13 Cup Series starts at Talladega, eclipsing Brendan Gaughan’s eighth-place finish in the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in the April 2019 GEICO 500.

“We’ll head to Talladega feeling like there is some unfinished business to take care of in more ways than one,” said Beard-Deja, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “Despite the incredible preparation that is the hallmark of this team, beginning with our crew chief Darren Shaw, things just didn’t go our way at Daytona this time, and that’s the way it goes in this highly competitive arena, particularly for a small, single-car, open team. It’s certainly disappointing, but it only strengthens our resolve as we prepare for Talladega. Anthony and the team did a remarkable job there last spring, and we’ll look to improve on that this time around.”

Beard-Deja added, “We welcome Anthony back for his fifth race with the team, and we are thrilled to have Fortify Building Solutions and Cornerstone Building Brands back with us for the third time after making their debut on the No. 62 Chevrolet at Talladega last fall. We are pulling out all the stops to deliver a top result.”

Alfredo’s sixth-place finish at Talladega in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet last spring was not only the team’s best at the track, it was his career best in 41 Cup Series starts. He returned with the team to Talladega last October for a 24th-place finish in his fourth career Cup Series start at the track. His first two, in the April and October 2021 races for Front Row Motorsports, resulted in finishes of 12th and 10th, respectively. Alfredo has seven Talladega starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he’s driving fulltime this season for Young’s Motorsports. Best of those was his third-place finish last April, the day before his sixth-place Cup Series finish in the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Alfredo’s lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Talladega resulted in a 15th-place finish in the October 2019 race for David Gilliland Racing.

“I echo Amie’s sentiments when I say we definitely have some unfinished business next month at Talladega,” Alfredo said. “We went to Daytona feeling very confident after making the 500 on qualifying speed last year. We executed flawlessly during our Duel, had an awesome, green-flag pit stop, but we were outnumbered with the lack of drafting opportunities with other Chevrolets. “I feel thankful to be back at Talladega with the Beard family and Fortify Building Solutions. I’m excited to push for a result even better than our sixth-place finish last year, showcasing the Hypersteel product and our shared commitment to being hyper fast.”

About Fortify Building Solutions

Fortify Building Solutions provides builders, contractors and homeowners – across local communities and nationwide – with the broadest selection of metal roofing, wall and building products through its vast manufacturing and distribution network. As part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, the Fortify brand represents a team dedicated to offering personalized support and service to help its customers through every step of their project.

About Hypersteel™ Cold-Formed Buildings

Hypersteel™ cold-formed buildings offer the quickest design and production turnaround in our building solutions lineup. Enjoy the benefits of metal buildings while minimizing time and effort. Engineered for speed, our Hypersteel™ structures are easier to install than heavier steel buildings of similar design, typically without the need for large teams, heavy equipment and specialized labor.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and Repair & Remodel (R&R) markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 18,800 team members at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com.