Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Cookout 400
Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
Event: Race 8 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and Long John Silver’s will team up for this weekend’s action at the Martinsville Speedway. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 400-lap event.
Finishing 11th at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smith sits 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and the No. 38 team will shift their focus to the 0.526-mile Virginia track to continue the momentum with a strong run to put themselves within the top-20 points positions.
Smith has built himself a good reputation when it comes to racing at the Martinsville Speedway. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has earned one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes.
“Martinsville is a fun but challenging track,” said Smith. “It starts with qualifying and executing on pit road. We’re in a good spot as a team and are confident heading into the weekend, we just need to execute and put ourselves into position to win.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.