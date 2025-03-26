Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

Cookout 400

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Event: Race 8 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and Long John Silver’s will team up for this weekend’s action at the Martinsville Speedway. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 400-lap event.

Finishing 11th at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smith sits 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and the No. 38 team will shift their focus to the 0.526-mile Virginia track to continue the momentum with a strong run to put themselves within the top-20 points positions.

Smith has built himself a good reputation when it comes to racing at the Martinsville Speedway. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has earned one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes.

“Martinsville is a fun but challenging track,” said Smith. “It starts with qualifying and executing on pit road. We’re in a good spot as a team and are confident heading into the weekend, we just need to execute and put ourselves into position to win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.