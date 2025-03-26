HFT Advance | Martinsville I

Martinsville I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Martinsville, Virginia

Format: 400 Laps, 210.4 miles, Stages: 80-180-400

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 5:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series goes short-track racing for the first time this season as Martinsville Speedway hosts its first of two race dates this weekend.

Martinsville is the only track on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule to have hosted a race in every season dating back to 1949.

Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-5 (4) and top-10 (5) finishes through six races. His 9.2 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Jesse Love (6.8).

Sheldon Creed earned his first top-5 finish of the season last weekend at Homestead-Miami.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Martinsville (Cup)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 7th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has a 19.7 average finish.

He started inside the top-5 in both Cup Series races in 2022, firing off P3 in the spring and P5 in the fall.

Custer had three top-10 runs in four career NXS events at Martinsville over the last two seasons, with an average finish of 8.5. He also has six Truck Series starts at the track.

Creed at Martinsville (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Martinsville on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2023 when he placed 2nd after starting 8th.

Last season, he finished 6th in both races, including 13 laps led in the fall.

He has started inside the top-10 in all six career races at Martinsville, and holds an average starting position of 4.8.

Mayer at Martinsville (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 8th Xfinity start at Martinsville this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 four times, including three in the top-5.

He has four finishes inside the top-10 dating back to COTA, which is tied for the longest streak of his career.

His best career starting position is 5th in the 2023 spring race, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 13.9.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Homestead-Miami: Mayer collected 15 stage points and led 22 laps en route to a 2nd-place finish at HMS, while Creed earned his first top-5 of the season. Custer finished 28th in the Cup Series race on Sunday.

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through six races this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 5th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 220 total points on the season, while Creed is in fifth place with 187 points heading into Martinsville this Saturday.