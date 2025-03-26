RCR Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway… In 193 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, Richard Childress Racing entries have earned seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. Additionally, the team owns four poles, 31 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes, have completed 94.3% of the laps contested (90,627 of 96,151) and have led 3,389 laps there entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed four of those top-10s from 1976-1978.

A Place of First… On September 25, 1983, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Ricky Rudd won the Goody’s 500 at Martinsville Speedway, piloting the No. 3 Chevrolet to his second-career Cup Series victory, but the first for RCR at both the track and on an oval.

Pole Position… RCR has recorded 57 poles in the Cup Series across 23 racetracks. RCR has won two poles at the .526-mile paperclip, both earned by Rudd.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville… RCR has one NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Martinsville. Harvick claimed a dominant victory in the 2006 event, leading 149 of 250 laps. Clint Bowyer, Harvick’s teammate, finished a close second, crossing the finish line .271 seconds in arrears. Harvick and Bowyer combined to lead 207 of the event’s 250 laps enroute to a 1-2 finish. Additionally, in 17 total Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, the six-time championship-winning team has earned one pole, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

Did You Know? Martinsville is the closest racetrack that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race to RCR’s Welcome, N.C., headquarters. The track is just 55 miles from the team’s campus.

Chasing 100… Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program currently sits at 99 wins and will become only the third team in series history to reach the 100 win milestone with their next victory.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The National US Marine Corps 250 Xfinity Series race at Martinsville will be televised live on Saturday, March 29, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Martinsville… The Cook Out 400 Cup Series race at Martinsville will be televised live on Sunday, March 30, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Practice and qualifying will air Saturday, March 29 on Amazon Prime beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Richard Childress Quote… “I always look forward to going to Martinsville. It’s close to home, so it’s sort of our home track – between there, Charlotte, and North Wilkesboro. We’ve always ran well there. I look forward to going back each year. You’ve got to have the racecars where they can turn, which is the key to getting around that place. We’ve got good partners in Bass Pro, Winchester, and Lucas Oil that are going to be there with us, so we look forward to having some fun.”

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… In 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, Dillon boasts three top-five finishes and four top-10s. He earned his best finish of third in April 2022 at the half-mile short track after starting from the 23rd position. Most recently, Dillon finished seventh in the 2024 fall Martinsville race after starting 10th. Dillon has made five appearances at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning his best finish of third in October 2011.

Short Track Winner… Austin Dillon is no stranger on the short tracks. Dillon’s most recent win came at the 2024 Fall Cup series race at Richmond Raceway, leading 35 laps en route to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory. Dillon has completed more than 27,000 laps on short tracks in his career with six top 5s and 14 top 10s with an average finish of 17th.

Welcome, NC School Visit… Austin Dillon visited with Welcome Elementary School students before this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Dillon and the No. 3 race car did a show and tell with Pre-K students on the safety aspect of the drivers and cars, and the kids got to see Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet up close. Welcome Elementary is located one mile from the RCR complex and 70 miles from Martinville Speedway.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

About Winchester Ammunition… Winchester is the leading small-caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

New Product from Winchester Ammunition… Long Beard® TSS turkey ammunition from Winchester® delivers tight patterns, more pellets on target, and lethal penetration. Lond Beard TSS is loaded with 18 grams per cubic centimeter of tungsten, a shot material denser than lead, steel, and bismuth -making it the hardest-hitting shot available. Long Beard TSS is the most devastating shotshell in the turkey woods. Pick it up in stores today.

Meet Dillon… On Saturday, March 29 at 12:45 p.m. ET, Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Zone at Martinsville Speedway. Dillon is also scheduled to appear at the RCR Merchandise hauler on Sunday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET in the Fan Zone. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend?

“I’m looking forward to racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. I’ve always loved going there, it’s a fun track. Last year, we finished seventh in the fall race so hopefully, we can take our Bass Pro Shops/ Winchester Chevrolet and have a good day and pick up stage points. Martinsville is the smallest points track we race on so being aggressive will be key for 500 laps when the time calls for it.”

How important is a good starting spot at Martinsville Speedway?

“At Martinsville Speedway, qualifying for the race is extremely important, especially when it comes to selecting your pit stall. Pit road is very treacherous; it’s not very wide, and it wraps halfway around the track, so any penalty or having to come down pit road under the green flag can ruin your day. Hopefully, we can get a good starting spot on Sunday. We just have to go at the start of the race and maximize track position as much as possible.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Sunday’s Cook Out 400 will mark Kyle Busch’s 40th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway. Busch has two wins, two poles, 17 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s at the .526-mile oval. Additionally, the 39-year-old driver has led 1,429 laps, has an average starting position of 11.9, an average finish of 13.3, and has completed 98.1 percent (18,895 of 19,258) of the laps he’s contested there.

Busch has career totals of 63 wins, 34 poles, 252 top-five finishes, 385 top-10s and 19,437 laps led in 720 career Cup Series starts.

New Colors… Busch’s Chevrolet will sport new colors this weekend when the blue, white and red paint scheme of Lucas Oil debuts for the first time this season as the primary partner of the No. 8.

Twice a Cup Series Winner at Martinsville… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Martinsville in April, 2016. He completed the first-ever sweep of a Martinsville race weekend, leading 352 laps on the way to claiming his first Cup win in 22 starts at the .526-mile oval. A day earlier, he won the Camping World Truck Series race to claim his first-ever grandfather clock trophy. In October 2017, he claimed the victory in a wild overtime finish, beating Martin Truex Jr. to the stripe by .141 seconds.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success at Martinsville, the veteran racer also has two NASCAR Truck Series wins at the Virginia paperclip.

Get to the Points… Following his yeoman’s work effort Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch remains 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings.

232 and Counting… Busch enters Sunday’s race at Martinsville with 232 career wins among NASCAR’s top three divisions – Cup (63), Xfinity (102) and Truck (67) – following his Truck Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22.

About Lucas Oil… For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What is the key to getting a win at Martinsville?

“It’s a tough racetrack and, any time you come in the pits and make an adjustment on your car, you certainly hope it goes the right way, or you make enough of it, or you don’t make too much of an adjustment. The last run can be tricky, too, because you can be coming off a 50-lap run on right-side tires and take four and you’ve only got 30 (laps) to go, or you could have 80 to go and you know you have to manage that run all the way to the end.”

What do you feel is the biggest key to performing well at Martinsville?

“I think just being able to get comfortable, get settled and make sure that you’re good to go for those long hauls. Don’t worry about what lap it is, ever, during a race. That’s the worst thing that could happen to you. You just try to not ever worry about what lap you’re on or what’s going on around you. You just keep battling, keep driving, keep your focus forward on what you’re doing.”

You’ve talked about the gains you’ve seen in the No. 8 team and specifically at Phoenix, does that portend well for when you go to Martinsville, which is another shorter, flat track?

“Each week’s different, right? We have a small sample size right now with the start of the season and only having a few races. So as we continue to add to that sample size of Las Vegas, Homestead and now we go to Martinsville… We still need to hit a Bristol, a Darlington, I feel like then you’ll really start to see where you stack up. The seasons change so fast also. You don’t want to start hot and then, you know, have NASCAR looking over you with a microscope, and then you have different issues getting through tech each week that then kind of derail your summer. So, you know, you’ve got to be careful and be patient with everything that you’ve got going on. But that sometimes can be a defining factor, as well too, to your season and how you play it out.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, both coming behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in 2024. The Menlo Park, California native secured his best result of ninth in the spring race and his best qualifying effort of fourth in the fall event. Love has completed 100% of laps competed at the .526-mile paperclip-shaped oval.

Building Momentum… Love continues to put together a consistent and impressive start to his Xfinity Series sophomore campaign. In addition to his season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway, the 20-year-old has posted four consecutive top-10 results in the last four events – a sixth-place finish at Circuit of The Americas, a ninth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, and a third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and most recently a sixth-place result at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Points Check… Through six races, Love currently holds the third position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 31 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and only two markers behind second-place Sam Mayer.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET, Love and his teammate Austin Hill are scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Midway at Martinsville Speedway. Stop by to see the young gun before the green flag waves.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What is the goal for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway?

“Every time that our No. 2 team shows up to the track, our goal is always to win the race. However, in saying that, Martinsville is probably my least favorite track that we go to. We need and want to be better than we were there last season. I’ve put in a lot of work to prepare for this weekend and hopefully do just that. Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and the guys have changed the setup for our car and feel like it should be an improvement.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Austin Hill has made six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Winston, Georgia native also has 11 NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Ridgeway, Virginia facility, earning one top-five (second in 2021) and three top-10 finishes.

Dashing 4 Cash, Again… After claiming a third-place result at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hill has another chance to win an extra $100,000 through the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program at Martinsville Speedway. Hill will battle with Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, and Sheldon Creed on Saturday afternoon, with the highest finisher earning the Dash 4 Cash title. This marks Hill’s fourth career Dash 4 Cash appearance.

Back in the 33… Earlier this week, RCR announced that Hill and United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition for a limited schedule in 2025. In the first of five starts, Hill will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet at the historic Darlington Raceway on April 6.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Secure HAZMAT Trucking Spotlight… Bennett Heavy & Specialized, LLC, a division of Bennett Family of Companies, provides secure HAZMAT trucking services for sensitive and regulated materials. From ammunition and explosives to nuclear fuel, as well as radioactive waste shipments, Bennett has any freight needs covered. Bennett drivers hold hazardous materials endorsements, undergo extensive training, and comply with the Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR).

Meet Hill… On Saturday, March 29 at 1:45 p.m. local time, Hill will participate in a question-and-answer session with the other three Xfinity Dash 4 Cash qualifiers at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Midway at Martinsville Speedway. Immediately after at 2:10 p.m. local time, Hill will head to the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Martinsville Speedway to sign autographs with his teammate Jesse Love. Stop by to meet the veteran driver and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What is the outlook for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway?

“We are bringing an entirely new setup to the track this weekend. Our Martinsville program, outside of one race a couple years ago, hasn’t been our strongest, and we know that the second time we go back there, it could be our last opportunity to make it into the Championship 4. Chad (Haney, crew chief) and the No. 21 team have done a great job each and every week so far this season though. Our Chevrolets are showing up with speed right off the truck, which is encouraging. We have two DNFs, but those could have very easily been a win at Daytona and a top-five finish at Phoenix. The consistency is there and hopefully it carries into Martinsville as well.”