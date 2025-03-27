AARON STANFIELD LOOKS FOR FIRST PRO STOCK WIN OF 2025 AT LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

POMONA, Calif. (March 27, 2025) – Pro Stock standout Aaron Stanfield had an exceptional season in 2024 and with the 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip approaching this weekend, the young standout is hoping to continue his momentum at Pomona during the third stop of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Stanfield drives the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Janac Brothers Racing car for Pro Stock powerhouse team Elite Motorsports. Last season, he gathered six race wins and four runner-up finishes, and with a two previous Pomona wins to credit, Stanfield hopes a return to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip will kickstart his 2025 campaign.

“I love racing in Pomona and look forward to getting back there,” Stanfield said. “We did some testing following the Phoenix race and we felt like we came away with some direction, and it was a great showcase of how hard our guys are willing to work to win.”

The 2024 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals saw Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) claiming wins. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including elimination coverage on Sunday March 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28.

Last weekend at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Stanfield advanced to the semifinals where it met up with eventual winner and reigning world champion Greg Anderson. Heading into Pomona, Stanfield is focused on building on his momentum from Phoenix and continuing to push forward.

“Heading into Pomona, I think we just need to keep our heads down and work,” Stanfield said. “During these back-to-back races, my mindset is to focus on one thing at a time. All these Elite Motorsports guys have worked hard and I just need to do my part to make sure their hard work pays off.”

Aaron Stanfield, 2024 NHRA Nevada Nationals Pro Stock winner

With his semifinal finish in Phoenix, Stanfield will be entered into this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday when he’ll rematch with Anderson. The other pairing will be Gainesville winner Dallas Glenn and Cory Reed. Jeg Coughlin won the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the season last weekend in Phoenix.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday,” Stanfield said. “Hopefully, it’s the first of many Saturday race days for this team. I wouldn’t mind following up Jeg’s win with one of our won and keep it in the Elite Motorsports family.”

Top Fuel pilot Ashley is looking for his fourth straight Winternationals win. If he’s able to win this weekend, he’ll join Don Prudhomme as the only drivers to win four straight Winternationals titles. The rest of the Top Fuel field will be looking to put an end to that streak, including reigning champion Antron Brown. Brown claimed his fourth world title last year at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

The Top Fuel division will also hold the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout on Friday. The first-round matchups are set, as four-time world champion Steve Torrence takes on racing legend Tony Stewart, while Doug Kalitta called out Clay Millican. Shawn Langdon selected Brown as his opening-round opponent, and Ashley and Brittany Force will face off.

Funny Car driver Paul Lee earned his first nitro win last week in Phoenix over reigning champion Austin Prock. If he wants to earn a second this weekend, he’ll need to get past some of the best drivers in the division, including Prock and his teammate Jack Beckman. Also in the mix will be former champions Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd, along with Gainesville winner Chad Green.

Fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Legends Nitro Funny Cars and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, NHRA Insider Live, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can also enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features qualifying at 1 p.m. and 3:30 PT on Friday and the final two rounds on Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

