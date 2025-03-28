NHRA NAMES OCTAGON AS CONTENT STRATEGY AND MEDIA RIGHTS ADVISOR

Octagon to Provide Content Development, Distribution, and Fan Engagement Consultation

INDIANAPOLIS (March 28, 2025) – The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is shifting into high gear, announcing today that Octagon has been named as the NHRA’s content strategy and media rights advisor.

Octagon, an industry leader in international sports marketing and media rights consulting, will support the NHRA in the development of a long-term content, media, and overarching distribution program. The powerhouse partnership is set to leverage and optimize the NHRA’s expansive content lineup, to drive deeper engagement among current and new fans, as well as advance the NHRA’s long-standing track record of delivering incredible excitement to fans everywhere.

Harnessing the NHRA’s massive content offerings, which include the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series on FOX, the Lucas Oil Series, and Congruity Pro Mod Series, to the action-packed streaming of NHRA.tv, to NHRA’s growing AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) channels, to NHRA’s YouTube and social channels, Octagon will conduct in-depth research and platform analysis to maximize all content opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to bring Octagon on board as our content strategy and media rights advisor,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting Steve Reintjes said. “They’re jumping in to fine-tune the incredible content we produce, from our FOX shows that bring nitro to big audiences, to NHRA.TV’s live racing, our FAST platforms, and the millions following along on YouTube and social media. Octagon’s insight will help us keep fans fired up while contributing to efforts like TV negotiations and broadcast planning beyond 2026.”

“The incredible excitement of NHRA racing, and the remarkable collection of content platforms across the series, is matched only by the hugely passionate and dedicated fan base, and long-standing track record of strong viewership,” said Daniel Cohen, Executive Vice President, Media Rights Consulting, Octagon. “From broadcast to streaming and social, we’re delighted to work together to further enhance the NHRA’s overall content design, packaging, and distribution strategy efforts, to continue to amplify the sport and drive increased engagement with current and new fans in as many ways possible.”

﻿The NHRA’s work with Octagon builds on a decade of adrenaline-charged coverage with FOX Sports, a partnership that currently runs through the 2026 season and has delivered NHRA’s 330-mph thrills to viewers across the United States. In addition to supporting future TV negotiations, Octagon will further explore how NHRA’s FAST platforms – like Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, Sling Free Stream, and Tubi – can connect with untapped audiences, blending innovation with the sport’s raw power to help welcome new fans to the dragstrip.

For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com or follow NHRA on social media for the latest updates.

ABOUT OCTAGON

Octagon is the preeminent integrated marketing, creative, and talent management agency in global sports and entertainment. The agency creates distinctive marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe and represents more than 900 of the most prominent and influential athletes, talent, and properties in the world.

For more than 40 years, Octagon has consistently pushed the boundaries of the industry with ground-breaking marketing campaigns, experiential and hospitality services, industry-leading data, insight, and strategy capabilities, as well as an unmatched talent management portfolio of the most high-profile and successful athletes and personalities. See more at octagon.com

ABOUT NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.