Why 7 Seater Family Cars Are the Perfect Choice for Growing Families

As families grow, their transportation needs change. 7 seater family cars have become popular for good reason. These cars offer lots of space, comfort, and safety features that make them great for bigger families. In this guide, we’ll look at why 7 seater family cars are perfect for growing families, show some of the best used options, and give advice on picking the right car for your family.

Benefits of a 7-Seater Family Car

7 seater family cars offer several advantages that make them an excellent choice for growing families:

1. More Passenger Space: These cars can fit larger families or allow for carpooling with friends. The extra seats mean everyone can travel together, which is great for family outings or school runs. With three rows of seating, 7 seaters provide plenty of room for children, adults, and even grandparents, ensuring comfortable trips for all.

2. Extra Storage Capacity: With lots of boot space, 7 seaters provide room for strollers, shopping bags, and all the stuff that comes with family life. This makes them perfect for road trips and daily errands. Many models have clever storage solutions, like under-floor compartments and foldable seats, making the most of the available space.

3. Versatile Seating Configurations: Many 7 seater cars offer flexible seating arrangements. Seats can often be folded down or removed, allowing you to adjust the space for passengers or cargo as needed. This flexibility is really useful for families with changing needs, whether it’s moving big items, fitting in extra people, or making space for sports equipment.

4. Advanced Safety Features: Family cars usually come with top-notch safety features, including multiple airbags, child seat compatibility, and advanced driver assistance systems. This gives parents peace of mind when driving their kids around. Modern 7 seaters often include features like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings, making them even safer for families.

Best Used 7-Seater Family Cars

When looking for a used 7 seater family car, there are several great options to think about. Let’s look at some of the top choices in detail, checking out their features, performance, and how good they are for family life:

1. Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is a roomy and practical 7-seater SUV that offers good value for money. Starting from £30,000, it provides lots of space for all passengers, flexible seating options, and advanced safety features. The Kodiaq is also good on fuel for its size, making it an economical choice for family trips. Its strong build quality and reliability make it a great option for families looking for a dependable car they can use for a long time.

Key features of the Skoda Kodiaq include:

Spacious interior with room for seven adults, providing comfort on long journeys

High-quality interior materials that withstand the rigors of family use

Available with 2.0 TSI or 2.0 TDI engines, offering a balance of performance and efficiency

Horsepower ranging from 150 to 240 HP, catering to different driving preferences

7-speed DSG automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving

All-wheel drive available on some models, enhancing stability and off-road capability

Advanced infotainment system with smartphone integration and navigation

Generous boot space, even with all seats in use

Optional panoramic sunroof for an airy cabin atmosphere

2. Volkswagen Touran

The Volkswagen Touran is an ideal 7-seater family car designed for growing families. It offers comfort, safety, and ample space in a compact package. The Touran is known for its efficient fuel consumption and modern technology features, making it perfect for both daily commutes and family travels. Its well-designed interior and ergonomic layout ensure that all passengers, regardless of age, can enjoy a comfortable journey.

Notable features of the Volkswagen Touran include:

Seven-seater capacity with flexible seating arrangements to suit various family needs

High safety ratings and advanced safety features, including multiple airbags and electronic stability control

Efficient fuel consumption for family travels, with both petrol and diesel engine options

Modern technology for connectivity and entertainment, including touchscreen infotainment systems

Multiple storage compartments for family convenience, including under-seat drawers and fold-out tables

Easy-to-clean upholstery options, ideal for families with young children

Comfortable ride quality, even on longer journeys

Available with adaptive cruise control and park assist features

3. Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento is a well-equipped SUV with a strong reliability record. It offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating for seven, and a range of modern features that make it an excellent choice for families. The Sorento is known for its build quality and comprehensive warranty, providing peace of mind for used car buyers. Its robust design and capable performance make it suitable for both urban driving and occasional off-road adventures.

Key features of the Kia Sorento include:

Spacious and well-appointed interior with premium materials

Available with efficient diesel engines or hybrid powertrains

Advanced safety features including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist

All-wheel drive options for improved traction and stability

Large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration

Generous boot space, even with all seats in use

Kia’s 7-year warranty, which is transferable to subsequent owners

Comfortable ride quality and refined cabin environment

4. Toyota Verso

The Toyota Verso is a practical and reliable 7-seater MPV that’s perfect for growing families. Known for its durability and fuel efficiency, the Verso offers a comfortable ride and flexible interior space. It’s an excellent choice for families who prioritize reliability and low running costs. The Verso’s compact exterior dimensions make it easy to maneuver in urban environments, while still providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo.

Key features of the Toyota Verso include:

Spacious interior for family comfort, with easy access to all three rows

Flexible seating arrangements with Toyota’s Easy Flat system

Advanced safety features including Toyota Safety Sense package on newer models

Fuel efficiency for long journeys, particularly with the diesel engine options

Convenient storage options throughout the cabin

Reliable Toyota build quality and reputation for longevity

Compact exterior dimensions for easy parking and maneuverability

Available with both manual and automatic transmissions

Good visibility for drivers, enhancing safety and ease of use

5. Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 is a premium 7-seater SUV that offers top-tier safety features and luxurious comfort. While it may be pricier than some other options, it provides excellent value for families looking for a high-end vehicle with advanced technology and safety systems. The XC90 is renowned for its Scandinavian design, combining elegance with practicality, and offers a range of powerful yet efficient engines, including plug-in hybrid options.

Notable features of the Volvo XC90 include:

Ample space for passengers and cargo, with a luxurious and well-designed interior

Flexible seating options for various needs, including individual second-row seats

Top-of-the-line safety features suitable for families, including Volvo’s City Safety system

Ideal for road trips and family activities with its comfortable ride and spacious cabin

Advanced entertainment systems and safety technologies, including a large touchscreen interface

Available with efficient petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Premium sound systems for an enhanced in-car experience

All-wheel drive for improved traction and stability in various driving conditions

Air suspension option for a smoother ride and adjustable ride height

Key Features to Consider When Buying a Used 7-Seater

When shopping for a used 7 seater family car, there are several important things to think about. These will help you choose a car that meets your family’s needs now and in the future:

1. Fuel Economy

Fuel efficiency is important for family budgets. Think about petrol, diesel, or hybrid options depending on how you drive and your budget. Diesel engines often use less fuel on long trips, while hybrids can be better for city driving. When looking at fuel economy, consider:

Compare official MPG figures, but remember that real-world use might be different

Think about how you usually drive – in the city or on long highways

Look at fuel prices in your area

Check out new hybrid technologies, which can save money if you do mixed driving

2. Safety Ratings

Check the Euro NCAP scores and safety features of the cars you’re looking at. Look for cars with high ratings and advanced safety tech like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and lots of airbags. Key safety things to think about include:

Overall Euro NCAP star rating

Scores for adult, child, and pedestrian protection

ISOFIX points for child seats

Advanced driver aids like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

How well the car is built to protect in crashes

3. Maintenance Costs

Look into how much it costs to service and repair the cars you like. Some brands might cost more to maintain, which can affect your budget over time. Think about:

How easy it is to get spare parts and how much they cost

How often the car needs servicing and how much it costs

What other owners say about how reliable the car is

Warranty coverage, especially for newer used cars

If you can do some maintenance yourself to save money

4. Resale Value

Consider cars that keep their value well. This can make a big difference when you want to sell or trade in your car later. Things that affect resale value include:

How reliable people think the brand is

How popular the model is when people are buying used cars

How old the car is and how many miles it’s done

The overall condition and service history

What features the car has and how desirable they are

5. Technology and Comfort Features

Look for cars with modern entertainment systems, climate control, and driver aids. These features can make family trips more fun and convenient. Key tech and comfort features to look for include:

Touchscreen system that works with smartphones (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)

Climate control that lets different areas set their own temperature

USB ports and power outlets throughout the car

Entertainment systems for the back seats on long trips

Cruise control that adjusts to traffic and parking assist features

Comfortable seats with options for heating and cooling

Big sunroof to make the car feel more open and airy

Tips for Buying a Used 7-Seater

Here are some practical tips to help you find the best used 7 seater family car:

1. Set a Budget

Before you start looking, decide how much you can spend. Think about not just the price of the car, but also insurance, road tax, and possible repair costs. Remember, a more expensive car might cost less to run over time. When setting your budget:

Include all costs, like financing if you’re using it

Check insurance prices for different cars you’re thinking about

Look at road tax costs for different engine sizes and fuel types

Plan for unexpected repair costs, especially for older cars

Think about saving some money for future maintenance

2. Check Vehicle History

Always make sure the car has a full service history and hasn’t been in any accidents. Ask to see all the paperwork and think about using services that give detailed reports on the car’s history. This can help you avoid problems later. When checking the car’s history:

Get a full vehicle history report from a trusted company

Check the mileage against service records and MOT certificates

Look for evidence of regular maintenance and timely repairs

Check if there’s any outstanding finance or if the car has been written off

Look into any gaps in the service history or ownership

3. Inspect for Wear and Tear

Pay close attention to the condition of the seats, especially in the back row. Check that all the electronics work properly, including the entertainment system and air conditioning. Don’t forget to check the engine condition and listen for any strange noises when you test drive. When inspecting the car:

Look at all seats for signs of too much wear, tears, or stains

Test all electronic features, including windows, locks, and entertainment system

Check the condition of tyres and brakes

Look for signs of rust or previous accident repairs

Look under the hood for any leaks or unusual wear

4. Test Drive the Car

Always take the car for a test drive before deciding. Check how comfortable it is, how it handles, and how easy it is to drive. Make sure to try all the seats and fold them up and down to see how easy they are to use. During the test drive:

Drive on different types of roads to see how it handles and how comfortable it is

Test how well it speeds up and slows down

Listen for any unusual noises from the engine, gears, or suspension

Check how well you can see from all angles, including when reversing

See how easy it is to get in and out of all seats, especially the back row

5. Compare Prices Online

Use websites like Bobi.Car to compare prices and find good deals. This can give you an idea of what cars are worth and help you negotiate a fair price. When comparing prices:

Look at similar cars with about the same mileage and features

Think about the value of extra features or recent maintenance work

Be aware that prices might be different in different areas

Don’t be fooled by very low prices without checking why they’re so cheap

Use price comparisons when talking to sellers about the price

Conclusion

7 seater family cars are great for growing families because they offer space, comfort, and practicality. Whether you choose a big SUV like the Skoda Kodiaq or a practical MPV like the Volkswagen Touran, these cars give families the flexibility they need. They’re good for everything from daily school runs to weekend adventures and long holiday road trips.

Remember to think about things like fuel economy, safety ratings, and maintenance costs when making your choice. By doing good research, taking test drives, and comparing prices, you can find the perfect used 7 seater that fits your family’s needs and budget. Pay attention to the car’s history, condition, and long-term value to make sure you’re making a good choice.

With the right 7 seater family car, you’ll be ready for everything from school runs to exciting family road trips. These cars offer the space and flexibility to fit your family’s changing needs as kids grow and activities change. They provide a comfortable and safe place for everyone, making every trip enjoyable.

Good luck with your car search! With careful thinking and the information in this guide, you’re well-prepared to find the ideal 7 seater that will be great for your family for years to come.