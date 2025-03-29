IN-N-OUT BURGER POMONA DRAGSTRIP TO HOST NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES EVENT IN 2026 AS PART OF 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Special race will be just the second time in 50-plus years iconic track has played host to LODRS event

POMONA, Calif. (March 29, 2025) – In celebration of NHRA’s upcoming 75th anniversary in 2026, officials at In-N-Out Burger and NHRA announced the scheduling of a special Division 7 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event on March 12-15, 2026, at historic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The event, which will be the first time that a Lucas Oil Series event has been held at the legendary track since 2002 and just the second time in more than 50 years, will be billed as the Snyder Family’s Salute to NHRA’s standout Sportsman racers.

“The Sportsman racers have been wanting and begging for a divisional race in Pomona for a very long time, so I think I can say – on behalf of all Sportsman competitors – this is a dream come true,” said In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, who also races in the Top Sportsman ranks.

“I have no doubt the 2026 race will have a high entry attendance and fill up quickly. It is an honor to have my family’s name and legacy associated with it, as In-N-Out Burger and cars have always gone together like burgers and fries. My hope is this divisional race further fuels the passion for drag racing among both racers and loyal NHRA fans.”

The Snyder family that owns In-N-Out Burger has been involved in NHRA Drag Racing for decades, dating back to company founder Harry Snyder’s part-ownership of iconic Southern California dragstrip Irwindale Raceway and continuing with his son Guy’s participation as a racer.

Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of the founder, competes in NHRA’s Top Sportsman class and will participate in a Pomona event expected to draw hundreds of the region’s best Sportsman racers.

“Having a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip is absolutely incredible,” Division 7 Director Matt DeYoung said. “Our racers and division crew love this track and the amazing history it holds. The tremendous support of NHRA drag racing from the Snyder family has always been strong, but taking this additional step with a great race like this for the Sportsman racers during our 75th anniversary celebration isn’t taken lightly.”

The exciting announcement of the special event took place Saturday before the third round of qualifying during the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Snyder-Ellingson also received a trophy from Phil Burgess, editor of the NHRA’s National Dragster magazine, celebrating the facility’s selection as “Track of the Year” in last year’s fan voting for the National Dragster All-Star Team.

Since In-N-Out Burger became the title sponsor of the iconic Southern California track – as well as the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals to close out the season – to close out 2022, the track has undergone a number of major upgrades and improvements as it continues to celebrate a rich history that includes more than 70 years of racing.

“I want to congratulate Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and the local NHRA team for the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip being awarded Track of the Year. Fairplex is proud to be home of this legendary speedway,” said Walter Marquez, President & CEO of Fairplex. “And we are thrilled to see a third event coming to Pomona in 2026, with the Snyder Family’s Salute to NHRA’s standout Sportsman racers. It’s a great way to celebrate the track’s 65th year of racing as well as NHRA’s 75th anniversary.”

“The Pomona Dragstrip is an iconic track with a long record of legacy moments in drag racing history,” Snyder-Ellingson said. “Drag racing has deep roots in both Southern California and In-N-Out Burger. For seven years starting in 1965, my grandfather Harry was a part-owner of the original Irwindale Raceway. To once again have the In-N-Out name associated with racing in Pomona and have the track recognized as the 2024 National Dragster All-Star Team ‘Track of the Year’ is beyond special to my family and me.”

Further details regarding the next year’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in Pomona – as well as the NHRA’s year-long 75th anniversary celebration in 2026 – will be announced in the coming months. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

