CHEVROLET IN NHRA: Pomona 1 Race Report Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

IN-N-OUT BURGER POMONA DRAGSTRIP

POMONA, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 30, 2025

JACK BECKMAN RACES TO JOHN FORCE RACING’S 300TH FUNNY CAR VICTORY AND CHEVROLET’S 172ND AT POMONA

Greg Anderson Captures Chevrolet’s 404th Pro Stock Victory and His 108th Career Win Defeating KB Titan Racing Teammate Dallas Glenn in the Finals

Notes:

Jack Beckman defeated Daniel Wilkerson in the NHRA Winternationals’ final round to capture John Force Racing’s 300th Funny Car victory, his 36th-career win in his 72nd final round in Funny Car, and Chevrolet’s 172nd Wally trophy in Funny Car.

Beckman’s run of 4.015 seconds E.T., in the PEAK Chevrolet SS Funny Car, at 302.28 mph was good enough to get the victory after Wilkerson smoked the tires mid-run.

In a close drag race during the Pomona semifinals, Brittany Force fell to Clay Millican on her run of 3.812 seconds E.T. at 263.92 mph to Millican’s 3.750 seconds E.T. at 324.12 mph.

Despite the top qualifying effort, Austin Prock and the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Funny Car team faced early elimination in Round 1 by Blake Alexander.

The Force, Prock, and Beckman trio of John Force Racing had a successful Saturday at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, seeing double No. 1 qualifiers by Force and Prock in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, and Beckman capturing the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win.

Capturing Chevrolet’s 404th victory in Pro Stock since 1970 and resetting the track record at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Drag Strip, Greg Anderson captured his 108th career victory with his run of 6.476 seconds E.T. at 210.90 mph. Anderson defeated KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, facing off for a fourth final round in a row. Anderson’s win Sunday is his second in a row, after capturing victory in Phoenix.

Anderson, driving the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet SS Pro Stock, captured his 134th career No. 1 qualifier and second of the 2025 season with his fastest lap of 6.490 seconds E.T. at 211.26 mph.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“It’s about the team, the PEAK guys. I thought maybe we could run 3.80’s every run this weekend and it didn’t happen. The track got way better, shook the tires, it hurt. I’m glad I’m loaded up on Ibuprofen because of my neck and back, but I was able to get back on it and save one for the team. For the sponsors, PEAK, the whole Cornwell team was over helping us, that’s what kind of organization JFR is. For Hendrick Cars, obviously, our Chevy SS was flying. The power’s here. This is about John Force. This is Funny Car Win No. 300 for Team John Force Racing. Nine of us got 143, the boss man (John Force) got 157. This is No. 300. This is a big deal. That is a milestone in drag racing.”

On his semifinal run and the Pomona track…

“Pomona is such an interesting track because the shutdown is so short, and the lanes have personality. They’ll push you. It’s not that you don’t stay on top of it, but Pomona you’re extra vigilant out there. We’ve got Dan Wilkerson in the final. They’ve been doing fantastic, and I know that’s a Cinderella story. That Chevy is hungry, that PEAK squad is on mean right now, for Graham Rahal Performance, Hendrick Cars, I can’t wait to strap back in.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Let’s be honest, it hasn’t been phenomenal. We have been working on it all weekend, and we’ve had trouble in that area. We thought we were heading in the right direction. We changed some more things this morning, and it just didn’t do the job. Frustrated in myself. I should be able to run 4.20 pedaling it like that. I missed that first pedal and that cost us the run. You win and lose as a team, but it’s frustrating for Cornwell Tools, HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet. We’ll regroup, we’ll go to the next one and try and get the job done for John Force.”

GREG ANDERSON, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET SS PRO STOCK FOR KB TITAN RACING:

“I think we made up for last week and I apologize for last week. That wasn’t much of a final, but that one was. That was pretty cool right there. We both did the best we possibly could do. It was just a great drag race. Thank the Lord, KB Titan has just absolutely come out of the gates smoking this year, and I hope it can last. I know, obviously, we’re not making friends out here, but that’s the name of the game. That’s what you come out to try to do. So far, so good. We’re looking good so far.”

UP NEXT:

The fourth round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place April 11-13 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals air live on Sunday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv, streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

