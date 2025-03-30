LANGDON EXTENDS TOP FUEL POINTS LEAD AFTER SEMIFINALS RUN AT POMONA

NHRA

POMONA, Calif. (March 30, 2025) – Shawn Langdon advanced the farthest of Team Toyota in Sunday afternoon’s NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip, making the semifinals in Top Fuel. Langdon, who won the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, had two solid runs to begin eliminations, including a 3.668 elapsed time in round one, before falling to Tony Stewart in the semifinals. Langdon’s effort on Sunday helped him extend his Top Fuel points lead heading to Las Vegas in two weeks.

Doug Kalitta was the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to advance out of the first round, running a career-best speed in round one of 338.34 mph.

The Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars of Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Bobby Bode were eliminated in round one on Sunday.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action in two weeks at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Four-Wide Nationals.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip
NHRA Winternationals
Race 3 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS 

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Shawn LangdonKalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSemifinalsW (3.668) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.806) W (3.691) v. J. Hart (11.965) L (3.835) v. T. Stewart (3.723)
Doug KalittaMac Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (3.660) v. S. Palmer (3.852) L (4.456) v. T. Stewart (3.702)
Steve TorrenceCAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFirst RoundL (Red light violation) v. J. Salinas (3.716)
Justin AshleySCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFirst RoundL (4.536) v. J. Hart (3.675)
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFirst RoundL (5.253) v. T. Stewart (3.713)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS 

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (4.621) v. D. Wilkerson (4. 165)
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (4.989) v. S. Hyde (3.886)
Bobby BodeDC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (3.883) v. P. Lee (3.842)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Semifinals

How would you assess your day today at Pomona?

“We had high expectations of winning today, but obviously, all in all, it was a great weekend for Kalitta Air, DAYCO, Revchem, SealMaster and Toyota. We made it to the semifinals, had back-to-back Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge wins and Doug (Kalitta) won the Callout (Top Fuel All-Star Callout). Team Kalitta leaves Pomona first and second in (the) points, so we have no complaints. We had a little bit of misfortune there in the semifinals dropping the cylinder at the step, but we’ll get that fixed and head to (Las) Vegas. It’s a great time to be at Kalitta Motorsports, and we’re ready to go to Las Vegas.”

