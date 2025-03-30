LANGDON EXTENDS TOP FUEL POINTS LEAD AFTER SEMIFINALS RUN AT POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (March 30, 2025) – Shawn Langdon advanced the farthest of Team Toyota in Sunday afternoon’s NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip, making the semifinals in Top Fuel. Langdon, who won the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, had two solid runs to begin eliminations, including a 3.668 elapsed time in round one, before falling to Tony Stewart in the semifinals. Langdon’s effort on Sunday helped him extend his Top Fuel points lead heading to Las Vegas in two weeks.

Doug Kalitta was the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to advance out of the first round, running a career-best speed in round one of 338.34 mph.

The Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars of Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Bobby Bode were eliminated in round one on Sunday.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action in two weeks at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Four-Wide Nationals.

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semifinals W (3.668) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.806) W (3.691) v. J. Hart (11.965) L (3.835) v. T. Stewart (3.723) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.660) v. S. Palmer (3.852) L (4.456) v. T. Stewart (3.702) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (Red light violation) v. J. Salinas (3.716) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (4.536) v. J. Hart (3.675) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.253) v. T. Stewart (3.713)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.621) v. D. Wilkerson (4. 165) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.989) v. S. Hyde (3.886) Bobby Bode DC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.883) v. P. Lee (3.842)

How would you assess your day today at Pomona?

“We had high expectations of winning today, but obviously, all in all, it was a great weekend for Kalitta Air, DAYCO, Revchem, SealMaster and Toyota. We made it to the semifinals, had back-to-back Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge wins and Doug (Kalitta) won the Callout (Top Fuel All-Star Callout). Team Kalitta leaves Pomona first and second in (the) points, so we have no complaints. We had a little bit of misfortune there in the semifinals dropping the cylinder at the step, but we’ll get that fixed and head to (Las) Vegas. It’s a great time to be at Kalitta Motorsports, and we’re ready to go to Las Vegas.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

