Preece Posts Third Straight Top 10 Run to Lead Ford at Martinsville

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400 — Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results

7th – Ryan Preece

8th – Joey Logano

10th – Todd Gilliland

11th – Ryan Blaney

16th – Zane Smith

25th – Chris Buescher

27th – Brad Keselowski

30th – Noah Gragson

31st – Cody Ware

33rd – Josh Berry

34th – Cole Custer

36th – Casey Mears

38th – Austin Cindric

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse – THIRD STRAIGHT TOP 10 FINISH. HOW DOES THAT FEEL? “I didn’t expect that one. Honestly, it all started with me messing up in qualifying and putting us back there. Ultimately, we got some great stage points and some great calls and great adjustments on the box and we got this Fastenal Ford Mustang where it needed to be. We’ve got some work to do to be able to drive through like some other cars do, but I think we’ve got some good ideas and obviously a little luck went our way today. I’m proud of everybody on this Fastenal Ford Mustang and everybody at RFK. We’ve just got to keep working and keep grinding.”

YOU HAD OVER A 100 LAP RUN TO END THE RACE, WHICH SHOWS SOME STRENGTH. “Absolutely. All of our Ford Mustangs are really good. Honestly, they made the right adjustment when it mattered. There are some guys that hit it early and then they fell off. For us, we were at our best there at the end, so I’m just proud of everybody. I’m happy. We’re getting on a roll. At first, this is a place I wanted to take advantage of for points because I felt like Martinsville is in my wheelhouse, so I’m happy we did. I hate talking about points, but every bit matters.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – A LONG TYPICAL DAY AT MARTINSVILLE. “It seems like it’s been a typical 2025. A pretty solid car and then something happens. Overall, I feel the guys gave me a really fast Shell/Pennzoil Mustang, one that was possible to win with if we got the track position. We went for that stage win early in the race in Stage 1. I think that was the right call. We got ourselves back in the ballpark there and the long haul was pretty good. It was just kind of like a pick them off one at a time kind of thing and then Ross just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me on the restart before. I can’t even blame Briscoe for shipping him. I think he got himself in a bind trying to ship him. He just races like a jackass every week and I keep paying the price. I’m sick of paying the price.”

IS THERE ANYTHING TO SAY TO HIM? “Not at the moment. Nothing good.”

TODD GILLILAND, No. 34 Colortech Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I felt like my team did a really good job. We didn’t make any mistakes all day and capitalized on others mistakes and just kind of chipped away at it and made our way forward. We struggled with our balance a little bit and just overall grip, and then that last run my guys did a really good job getting our car a lot better and I was able to pick off one or two guys on all those restarts and then kind of settle in there in ninth. It was tougher to pass once you started getting to go, but I was happy with it. We managed our stuff well and managed our whole race well.”

YOU WERE ABLE TO HOLD ON THAT LAST LONG RUN AND MAINTAIN A SPOT IN THE TOP 10. DO YOU FEEL YOUR TEAM IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK? “Absolutely. It’s nice to get on the right track after the last couple of weeks we’ve had. I wrecked our car at Vegas and finished 30th and then last week we ran 30th pretty much all day, so I’m just super proud of my guys. We knew this was gonna be a good one and I feel super confident when we come to Martinsville in myself, so we did a good job of executing all week. My pit crew did a really good job because they kept us in the game all day. It was a full team effort.”