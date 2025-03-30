Other Series PR

Rick Ware Racing Scores First Victories of 2025

RWR Riders Briar Bauman and Chase Saathoff Sweep
American Flat Track SuperTwins and Singles Races in Georgia

SENOIA, Ga. (March 30, 2025) – Rick Ware Racing (RWR) scored its first victories of 2025 by sweeping the slate of Progressive American Flat Track races Saturday night at the Senoia Short Track in Georgia.

Briar Bauman won the Mission AFT SuperTwins race by taking the lead on the penultimate lap after coming from ninth on the starting grid, riding his No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R to victory by .265 of a second ahead of fellow Harley-Davidson rider Brandon Robinson. It gave the manufacturer an emphatic 1-2 finish, and it was Harley-Davidson’s first win with the XG750R since its original debut in 2016.

The 29-year-old Bauman earned his 27th career SuperTwins win and his fifth with RWR, as the two-time Grand National Champion came to RWR in 2023.

In a prelude to Bauman’s win, Chase Saathoff took the victory in AFT Singles presented by KICKER. The rider of the No. 88 RWR/Parts Plus Honda CRF450R also started ninth, and Saathoff used the high line around the .25-mile dirt oval to take the lead less than two minutes into the race. Despite constant pressure from Yamaha rider Tom Drane, Saathoff held the top spot, taking the checkered flag by .312 of a second.

The victory was Saathoff’s first win with RWR and the fourth of his career. The 19-year-old joined RWR this year after spending 2022-2024 as an independent AFT Singles rider.

“Each race was extremely exciting. They both came down to the last lap. It was really hard fought,” said team owner Rick Ware.

“Both of these teams have a lot of new people, and we’ve got different bikes, and we’re all building this together. To have this kind of success so early in the season is critical.

“In the first two races of the season at Daytona, we learned some things and now we’re fine tuning. We’re at the beginning of growing this platform. To get Harley-Davidson in victory lane and to have both Briar and Chase racing for wins and running for a championship in their respective classes is really important.

“We’re committed to AFT and committed to racing, and success like what we had last night at Senoia is great for our partners and all that we’re trying to do.”

FS1 will recap all of the action from the Senoia Short Track on Sunday, April 6 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Progressive American Flat Track returns to action on Saturday, April 26 at the Ventura Short Track in Ventura, California. Bauman comes into the event second in the Mission AFT SuperTwins championship standings, one point behind leader Dallas Daniels. Saathoff also holds second in AFT Singles presented by KICKER. He is seven points behind leader Drane.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

