Castrol Introduces ‘7 Critical Areas’ Product Claims With New Paint Scheme for Darlington Race

Castrol and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski unveil new No. 6 Ford design underscoring Castrol’s superiority in motor oil performance and protection

WAYNE, N.J. (March 31, 2025) – Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, raised the bar on motor oil today with the launch of bold new product claims across 7 Critical Areas of performance and protection. The claims, which highlight Castrol’s continued superiority in driving motor oil innovation, will come to life in a unique paint scheme for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s Brad Keselowski during the race at historic Darlington Raceway this weekend.

The new claims, which will be featured on Castrol motor oils starting this month, highlight “Ultimate Performance & Protection” (EP), “Superior Performance & Protection” (EDGE), and “Superior Protection” (GTX Full Synthetic) across seven critical areas, including pressure, power, fuel economy, high-temperature performance, cleanliness, wear protection, and endurance (for full synthetic oils) or emission systems protection (for high mileage oils).

Coinciding with the upcoming GF-7 industry standards update, these claims strengthen Castrol’s position as a leader that delivers consumers the protection and performance they deserve.

“For 125 years, Castrol has been driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation, and our new product claims are a testament to our continued commitment to exceed industry standards and deliver a broad range of enhanced performance and protection benefits to our customers,” said President & CEO Castrol Americas Andreas Osbar. “Partnering with RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski, a champion known for precision and perseverance, shows that we’re pushing the limits of what’s possible on and off the track.”

Beyond being featured on Castrol’s new motor oil bottles, the claims will come to life in a unique paint scheme for Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang at Darlington. The scheme features an all-black base splashed with motor oil graphics with the claim “7 Critical Areas of Performance and Protection” across the hood and trunk lid. A gold number six with a +1 dons the side of the car as a nod to the 7 new claims and Brad’s attempt at another win at Darlington.

“Darlington is a special race for us, and we wanted to create a paint scheme that championed Castrol’s proven record of protection and performance while nodding to last year’s victory,” said RFK Racing Co-Owner Brad Keselowski, who took the checkered flag at the same race last year. “The design reinforces Castrol’s superiority across seven key areas while reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.”

To engage fans and further amplify the new product claims, Castrol is launching the “7 Critical Areas Sweepstakes” on social. Beginning March 31, 2025, Castrol is offering fans the chance to win exclusive prizes over seven days, culminating in a grand prize trip for two to an upcoming RFK race. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by following @CastrolUSA on Instagram, Facebook, and X, and commenting using #7CriticalAreasSweepstakes. Full sweepstakes rules and eligibility can be found here.

To learn more about Castrol’s latest innovations including its new product claims, visit Castrol.com.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.