Rick Ware Racing Earns Third Win of Weekend

NHRA Top Fuel Driver Clay Millican Delivers Victory for RWR in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Pomona Less Than 24 Hours After RWR Riders Briar Bauman and Chase Saathoff Sweep American Flat Track SuperTwins and Singles Races in Georgia

POMONA, Calif. (March 30, 2025) – Rick Ware Racing (RWR) earned its third victory in less than 24 hours when NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican drove the RWR-prepared Mighty Fire Breaker/Parts Plus dragster to a final round victory in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Sunday at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip.

Millican defeated Tony Stewart with an impressive .038 of-a-second reaction time to take his eighth career Top Fuel win in the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series. Five of those victories have come since joining RWR in late 2022, with Millican’s prior win earned in the sport’s biggest event, last year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“My crew chief (Jim Oberhofer) told me he had it loaded up and a couple things were going to happen. He said we’re going to win, we’re going to blow up and if we lose, we’re going to be a footnote in history,” said Millican, who went 4.273 seconds at 189.71 mph against Stewart before enduring a wild engine explosion at the finish line. “Thank goodness we’re not a footnote in history. Tony Stewart is going to win one of these soon, but all I know is we won the Winternationals.

“But boy, that final round was forever. When you blow it up and – and we blew it up good – and you got a HANS (head-and-neck restraint) device on, you’re stretching that HANS to its limits, trying to look over like, ‘Is he coming or not?’ I couldn’t get there quick enough. I promise I never let off the throttle, even though it wasn’t running no more. But I had that thing buried. I was stomping on the loud pedal harder than normal. What a day.

“Winning (the Winternationals) is one of the majors. It definitely is. We’ve won Indy and now we’ve won here, and that’s pretty dang cool. But to come out and win the way we did today, it was a total team effort.”

Millican’s road to the final came by defeating Shawn Reed, Jasmine Salinas and No. 1 qualifier Brittany Force, and his thundering win against Stewart bookended an impressive weekend for RWR. On Saturday night at the Senoia Short Track in Georgia, RWR’s Progressive American Flat Track riders – Briar Bauman and Chase Saathoff – won their respective classes.

Bauman won the Mission AFT SuperTwins race to score his 27th career victory in the class and his fifth with RWR, as the two-time Grand National Champion came to RWR in 2023.

In a prelude to Bauman’s win, Saathoff triumphed in AFT Singles presented by KICKER. The victory was Saathoff’s first with RWR and the fourth of his career. He joined RWR this year after spending 2022-2024 as an independent AFT Singles rider.

“We’re in the business of trying to win races, and this was a very good weekend for RWR,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Credit goes to our people who put in so much time, energy and effort to make all of this happen. Moments like this are really appreciated because winning in any of these series is just really, really hard. Everyone is good, so when you do have success like this, it makes it even sweeter, because you know how hard you worked to achieve it.

“It’s been a really good weekend, and that makes us want to do it all over again the next weekend and the weekend after that. NHRA is in Vegas in two weeks, AFT is in Ventura in less than a month, and we’ve got NASCAR at Darlington next weekend. There’s no let up, but it’s what we love. It’s how we’re wired.”

Next up for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals April 11-13 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Progressive American Flat Track returns to action on Saturday, April 26 at the Ventura Short Track in Ventura, California. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t skip a beat. It heads to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).