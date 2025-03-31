South Boston Virginia-based AJ Transport teams up with hometown driver Jeb Burton in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Statesville, NC (March 31, 2025) – Headquartered in South Boston, Va., AJ Transport is pleased to announce a multi-race partnership with hometown driver, Jeb Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Covering the entire mid-Atlantic region — and beyond — AJ Transport’s fleet of current, well-maintained vehicles feature; pneumatics tankers, dry-bulk carriers, flatbeds, straight- body dump trucks, and dump trailers.

As part of the partnership, Jeb Burton will drive a throwback paint scheme at Darlington Raceway’s upcoming throwback weekend to honor his father Ward Burton’s first season in the NASCAR Cup Series (1994).

The No. 27 AJ Transport Chevrolet will display the legendary vibrant blue, orange, and yellow colors proudly.

In addition to the Spring race at Darlington, AJ Transport will also serve as the primary partner for Atlanta’s June race and Bristol in September.

“Darlington is shaping up to be a really special weekend for my family and I” says Jeb Burton.

“I’m very proud of my family’s racing heritage and its connection to South Boston, Va., and to have a company from my hometown on the car makes it even more special. So grateful to MC, Benny, and everyone at AJ Transport for supporting me on this racing journey. “

AJ Transport, Manager of LLC, Benny Saunders echoed Burton’s excitement.

“With AJ Transport being headquartered in South Boston, and both MC and I being lifelong race fans, we are thrilled to partner for three races in 2025 with Jeb and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. The throwback to South Boston’s own Ward Burton at Darlington is especially exciting. We hope that all of Ward and Jeb’s fans enjoy the throwback scheme. For those CDL drivers out there, check out our exciting opportunities to come drive for us at AJ Transport.”

“We’re so excited to welcome AJ Transport for three races this season,” said Jordan Anderson, Owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“Their connection to South Boston and the Burton family makes this partnership really special. There’s something meaningful about a hometown company stepping up to support one of their own, and doing it with a throwback that means so much to Jeb and his family. We’re proud to have them on board and looking forward to a great run together.”

Tune in to the CW Network on Saturday, March 29th at 5 PM EST to catch the No. 27 AJ Transport Chevrolet take on the famed Darlington Raceway!

About AJ Transport

AJ Transport employs nearly 100 people in the South Boston Virginia area. Their 10-acre headquarters houses a 32,000 square foot office and shop complex. While servicing the entire eastern seaboard, they provide local hauling services. Our aim is to encourage your customer to continue purchasing from you because our service is safe, dependable, and accurate. Others may desire to grow into huge companies; AJ Transport just wants to satisfy customers one by one. Interested in Driving for AJ Transport? Check them out at AJTransportServices.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.