BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 31, 2025) – A pair of big money bonus races will raise the stakes significantly for at least five drivers heading into racing action during the Food City 500 weekend, April 11-13.

NASCAR has posted hefty bonuses in the Xfinity Dash for Cash, which will offer a $100,000 payday to any one of the four top finishers from the recent Xfinity Series event in Martinsville, and the Triple Truck Challenge, which will pay $50,000 to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race winner.

Unless that winner is Daniel Hemric, who won recently in Martinsville. If Hemric doubles-up he will claim $150,000 for a Bristol victory. If he sweeps the entire three-race series, which concludes in Rockingham on April 18, he will earn a cool $500,000. Any other championship-contending Truck Series driver to win at Bristol will earn $50,000.

In the Xfinity Dash for Cash, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier and Brennan Poole – the top four finishers from Martinsville – will decide who receives the $100,000 bonus at Bristol. The driver in that foursome who posts the best finish will receive the cash.

Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill have claimed the first two Xfinity Dash for Cash bonuses, at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville, respectively. After Bristol, the series will conclude at Rockingham Speedway on April 19.

This is the sixth time that the Xfinity Dash for Cash has been held at Bristol. Ironically, Hemric is one of the past winners, claiming the bonus in 2017. Daniel Suraez (2015), Erik Jones (2016), Ryan Preece (2018) and Christopher Bell (2019).

This is the first time the Triple Truck Challenge will be held at Bristol.

The highly-anticipated weekend opens with the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race, a 250-lap race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series under the lights on Friday, April 11 (7:30 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio), and continues Saturday afternoon on April 12 with the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio). Bush’s Beans Practice and Bush’s Beans Qualifying will be held for all three series both Friday and Saturday. The weekend culminates Sunday afternoon with the running of the historic Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (April 13, 3 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio).

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers on the track, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences, tailgating, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage headlined by Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

