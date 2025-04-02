Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing’s Trent Owens Returns to Racing Roots

Kaulig Racing crew chief, Trent Owens, will return to his home track of Darlington Raceway this weekend. Owens, nephew of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, is currently the crew chief for AJ Allmendinger, driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Throughout his career as a crew chief, Owens has earned one NASCAR Cup Series win, five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and one win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Eyes on Dye After Second Straight Top-10 Finish

Overcoming damage in the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway to earn his second top-10 finish in-a-row, Daniel Dye will pay tribute to Adam Petty this weekend with his No. 10 Helm Chevrolet that will feature a throwback to Petty’s No. 45 Spree Chevrolet scheme from 1999. In honor of the Petty family’s support of him throughout his racing career, Dye will donate a portion of his earnings from the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 to Victory Junction. Read more here.

At Darlington Raceway:

Kaulig Racing has earned one win at Darlington Raceway with driver Kyle Larson in 2023 in the team’s No. 10 Chevrolet that featured an all-star rotation throughout the season. The team has also recorded five top five and 13 top-10 finishes at the track.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has earned a top five and two top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway.



10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Beaver Street Fisheries / Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Beaver Street Fisheries / Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Beaver Street Fisheries & Sea Best: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Ty Dillon will pilot the No. 10 Beaver Street Fisheries/Sea Best Chevy as a throwback to Patty Moise. The scheme is a replica of Moise’s Beaver Street Foods scheme she drove in 1989 at Daytona International Speedway. Now, 36 years later, the same family that sponsored Moise supports Dillon and the No. 10 Chevy with Sea Best, the flagship brand of their global seafood company, Beaver Street Fisheries.

“We’re so excited to have Ty [Dillon] drive our throwback car this week at Darlington and honor our first scheme in racing with Patty Moise,” said Mark Frisch, Executive Vice President. “At that time, my grandfather ran the company, but I’ve been dreaming of the day where we could once again have a throwback Beaver Street Fisheries car to not only honor Patty, but the success and growth of our company. To flash forward 35 years to today and see how much we’ve grown as a company, to be back in NASCAR and still be family-owned, it’s really special. It’s great to be a part of this year’s throwback weekend and we know Ty will go out and have a great run for us at Darlington.”

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, April 5

On Saturday evening, Ty Dillon will be on the NASCAR Drivers float of the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 151 and Edwards Ave. The parade will travel approximately two miles and end at Darlington Raceway.

Sunday, April 6

Dillon will be at the NASCAR Kids Zone in the Fan Midway for a Q&A session, autographs and photos on Sunday, April 6, from 11:30 – 11:50 a.m. ET.

Dillon will then make his way to the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 12:00 p.m. -12:30 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs

At Darlington:

Across all three of NASCAR’s national series, Ty Dillon has made a total of 20 starts with 10 of those starts coming in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In the Cup Series, Dillon has five top-20 finishes with a career-best finish of 12th in 2022.

Among his 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has four top-10 finishes and eight top-15 finishes.



“Darlington is probably my favorite racetrack on the circuit. I just have always felt a good connection with that place, and I love racing around there – the history, driving down to Darlington is always a fun time for me, and I’ve had success there. I feel like it’ just one of those places that I’ve got a good natural feel for and I’m looking forward to doing it with this No. 10 team and Kaulig Racing.” – Ty Dillon on Darlington Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meet AJ Allmendinger

Saturday, April 5

AJ Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 5, to meet fans and sign autographs.

At Darlington:

AJ Allmendinger earned his best Darlington finish of 13th in his last NASCAR Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing in 2023.

Last weekend at Martinsville, Allmendinger finished Stage 1 in third, earning eight stage points.

“Darlington is a racetrack that has been a struggle for me in the past. I felt like over the last couple years, I’m definitely getting more confident there. I feel like our program this year has been strong on bigger racetracks so I’m looking forward to going there and fighting for 400 miles to get some momentum back. Overall, this is the most confident I have felt going to Darlington and I know we will show up there and have speed like we have all year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Helm

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Helm Chevrolet

Helm: Helm Inc. is a global leader in factory-authorized service and owner’s manuals for automotive, powersports, marine, and heavy equipment industries. It offers digital solutions like custom e-commerce platforms and data-driven business tools. Helm also provides logistics services including warehousing, kitting, and global fulfillment. The company supports branded merchandise programs and customer incentive initiatives to strengthen brand engagement.

At Darlington:

Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

Following his seventh-place finish in the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway, Dye has earned two top-10 finishes in-a-row, his third top-10 finish of the 2025 season.

“Darlington is a fun track that I really enjoy going to. We’ve put together a string of good finishes lately, so hopefully we keep improving as a team. Having this awesome Adam Petty throwback scheme on the No. 10 Helm Chevy makes this weekend a really special one. The Petty family has supported me throughout my entire racing career, so I’m really looking forward to giving back by honoring Adam [Petty] and supporting Victory Junction.” – Daniel Dye on Darlington Raceway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: The No. 11 Chevrolet is running an altered throwback with Alloy Employer Services at Darlington Raceway, paying homage to Mark Martin’s No. 01 U.S. Army Chevrolet from 2007. Martin, in his first dip back into the Chevy family, drove the U.S. Army Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007 and 2008, running part time across two seasons for both Ginn Racing and, later, Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI) following Ginn Racing’s merger with DEI.

At Darlington:

Josh Williams has started 11 races at Darlington Raceway in the NXS and has racked up five top-20 finishes.

In both of Williams’ runs at Darlington with Kaulig Racing, he finished the race in a better position than he had run on average throughout, with a net difference of 3.3 and 1.6 in the spring and fall events, respectively (via FRCS).

“Darlington is my favorite track we go to. It’s got so much history, and it really is a fun track to race at because of how different it is to anywhere else we go. We’ve got a pretty cool design on the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy this weekend, and I hope we can have a good run with something to show for it at the end.” – Josh Williams on Darlington Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevrolet

Black’s Tire Service: For the third-consecutive year, Kaulig Racing is teaming up with Black’s Tire Service (BTS) at Darlington Raceway to celebrate grassroots racing in NASCAR. BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR, will be the primary sponsor onboard Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet with driver Christian Eckes for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

At Darlington:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

Eckes has had previous success at the track in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning one win, three top-five finishes, and 99 laps led.

Following last week’s Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway, Eckes led a total of 22 laps, his first of the 2025 season.

“Heading into Darlington, this No. 16 group is hungry. Despite not having the best finishes the past few weeks, we’ve shown more speed and are starting to overcome hurdles as we gel together as a team. We’ve faced a lot of adversity, but we have the opportunity to turn that around and be proud of how we handle it. I really enjoy racing at Darlington; we tested there earlier in the year, and I think we have a good notebook. We’re hitting the reset button on our season and putting our best foot forward when we hit the track this weekend.” – Christian Eckes on Darlington Raceway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.